Gov. John Bel Edwards believes church services in Louisiana can be safely conducted outdoors, but only if they follow mitigation measures set by health officials amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Edwards gave that answer in response to a question from the public during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, one day after he traveled to Washington, D.C., for a one-on-one meeting with President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s coronavirus task force.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that the state had exceeded 28,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 1,862 deaths in 55 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Though the state has overall seen promising signs regarding case growth and hospitalizations, there are certain regions of the state where cases are increasing or plateauing, which Edwards said is why he extended his stay-at-home order through May 15.
The new order, which the governor officially signed Thursday and goes into effect May 1, is almost identical to the previous order, though it has some differences, including the decision to allow outdoor dining at restaurants but without tableside service.
That begged the question from the public: Can churches have services outside?
The answer from Edwards: Yes, with some precautions.
According to Edwards, who said more information regarding outdoor services will come soon, churches that choose to hold an outdoor service must adhere to social distancing of at least six feet, meaning people living in the same household can sit together but no one should sit within 6 feet of someone not from their household.
People are also instructed to wear a mask, and churches are encouraged to “take special precautions” regarding activities such as communion “that would bring people in close proximity together.” People over the age of 60 as well as those with underlying health conditions are advised to avoid going out altogether, including to an outdoor church service.
The governor also said churches are free to hold outdoor services in the open air or under a tent, but the tent should not have walls that would restrict airflow.
“If you put the flaps down, it becomes an interior space without outside airflow, and that would be a problem,” Edwards said. “That’s not allowed.”
Many churches across the state, including several in Livingston Parish, have adopted other ways to reach their congregations amid the global pandemic, most notably through live streaming and other technological avenues.
Some Livingston Parish churches have also conducted prayer drive-thru lines, while some have held outdoors worship services.
But the issue regarding churches gained more attention this week after Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a letter to Edwards asking him to amend his proclamation to allow churches and houses of worship to begin reopening by following specific best practice guidelines.
In a letter, Landry highlighted that “religious liberty is a bedrock principled right from which our freedom flows” and offered Edwards a draft set of guidelines for opening and operating houses of worship.
These include encouraging at-risk individuals and those with symptoms of illness to stay at home, exercising best sanitation practices, and making other appropriate adjustments.
“As other states begin reopening and unrest in the Legislature continues, I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance,” Landry wrote. “We are better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to faith services restarting.
“Without guidance based on best practices in place, this could be disastrous.”
Edwards said he received Landry’s letter and is always interested in loosening restrictions but will only do so “in a way that [doesn’t] cause a spike in cases.” Though Louisiana has seen a downward trend in overall case growth, there are still certain regions of the state that are increasing the number of COVID-19 cases.
Edwards hopes to move into Phase 1 of reopening the economy and churches once his order ends May 15 if Louisiana has seen a downward trend in people showing COVID-19 symptoms, new cases, and hospitalizations.
“Hopefully by May 16, we can increase the number of people in a church service to 25 percent of the occupancy limit,” Edwards said. “I share Attorney General’s concern that we get places of worship back in operation closer to normal, but that’s the pace at which we’re gonna move.”
The governor expects additional guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health and State Fire Marshal’s Office regarding church services to come soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.