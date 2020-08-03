To conclude its summer reading program, the Livingston Parish Library is taking patrons on a five-day virtual trip across the seven seas.
Page Turner Adventures, an Emmy Award-winning company that produces educational videos and stage shows for family audiences, will wrap up the Livingston Parish Library’s summer reading program with a slate of virtual performances Aug. 3-7.
The one-hour shows will begin at 10 a.m. daily via the library’s Facebook and Youtube platforms, and each day will feature a different skit or craft pertaining to the week’s pirate theme.
This will mark the second time that Page Turner Adventures has delivered virtual performances to the Livingston Parish Library, following the company’s first round of shows in the first week of June.
This week, it’s all about pirates.
On Monday, audiences will set sail with Captain Book and the Bookaneers. The next day, they will help Captain Book find his treasure with a spyglass craft for younger children and a balloon-powered pirate ship.
Guest author Melinda Long, who co-penned the swashbuckling children’s books “How I Became a Pirate” and “Pirates Don't Change Diapers,” will join the show on Wednesday before older children make pirate maps, seashell rubbings, and nautical-themed candles from glass jars on Thursday.
The week will wrap up when guest performer Pirate Billy Bones (performed by David Engel from David Engel’s Pirate School) helps audiences brush up on their pirate lingo.
The performances from Page Turner Adventures are part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which was adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The summer reading program, which ends this week, invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes. Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms.
All of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.