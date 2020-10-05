According to the Livingston Parish Council, their representative area is ready to fully re-open.
And they want Governor John Bel Edwards to know it.
After the council's most recent meeting, the board requested Council Clerk Sandy Teal pen a letter to the governor's office, asking that all barriers be lifted in Livingston Parish with regard to COVID-19 restrictions, and that businesses be allowed to return to normal business hours and face no discriminations in doing so.
Currently, Firehouse BBQ of Watson is embroiled in conflict with the governor's office over COVID-19 restrictions. The case, which started in Livingston, was recently sent back to the 21st Judicial District after the appellate court ruled that, since the state filed in Livingston first, the case should remain in that specific system.
The parish council also expressed concern over visitation rights at nursing and retirement homes, as well as places of worship.
"Families should not be denied visitation rights in nursing homes and hospitals," the letter reads. "They should be allowed to visit their loved ones in these institutions, while also adhering to mandates and policies put in place by these institutions."
Currently, East Baton Rouge is reopening bars and restaurants at a certain capacity. According to the governor's mandates, individual parishes can be considered for reopening if they reach a 5% positivity threshold on COVID-19 tests.
According to Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2), it's the council's belief that the parish will struggle to reach that 5% mark because Livingston has no remaining, free COVID-19 testing sites.
"The majority of people getting tested are those who are showing symptoms because they need to know or need care," Talbert said, "they're paying with that out of their pocket - and that reduction in tests leads to higher positivity, because we have few going to get tested just because they 'were around someone who had it'."
Livingston has shown improvements in positivity, however. As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,855 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last eight days.
Monday marked the sixth time since Livingston Parish’s first reported case on March 19 that the parish didn’t report a single new case. That doesn’t include three days in which health officials took away cases from the parish’s total case count.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 41,400 tests, a jump of 121 tests from Sunday.
Unemployment and business failure is another concern voiced by the council, wherein the letter suggests that as more businesses fail the chance of Livingston Parish recovering from COVID-19, economically, dwindle.
In the nine-parish area surrounding Baton Rouge, unemployment has dropped to just over 38,000. East Baton Rouge leads with 23,151, but Livingston Parish remains third (despite being second in population) with 4,624. Both numbers are roughly one-fifth of their total at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
All nine councilmen signed the letter, which was sent to Gov. Edwards' office last week. The council will meet this Thursday, Oct. 8, to discuss and response to the letter and the parish's reaction to the most recent stretch of low positivity.
You can read the full letter below.
