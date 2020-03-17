The coronavirus continues to intervene into the business of different government entities.
Earlier today, both Denham Springs and Walker announced they would scale back administrative operations in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.
Tuesday afternoon, the parish joined their ranks in announcing a full closure of offices beginning Monday, March 23. Offices will remain open through Thursday, Mar. 19 in order to finalize duties before the closure.
Parish employees have Friday off.
If faced with an emergency situation, residents are asked to contact the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 225-686-3066.
The parish council's ordinance committee meeting was cancelled as well, scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The following regular council meeting, on Mar. 26th, was also cancelled per chairman Shane Mack. It was announced that parish council offices will also be closed.
However, the council will be looking for streaming and digital solutions to get back on track with their April meetings, according to council members.
You can read the press release below.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances created by COVID-19, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks has declared a two-week closure of his offices and the offices of the Livingston Parish Council beginning Monday, Mar. 23, 2020.
"While these decisions are never easily made," Ricks said, “I realize the potential is there for the rapid spread of this virus in our area. My concern is for the health of our employees and their families as well as the health of the general public."
In order to give each department time to prepare for the extended closure, offices will be fully operational until the close of business on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020.
In an effort to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, President Ricks encourages his employees and the public to limit exposure by staying at home as much as possible, avoiding unnecessary group interactions and practicing recommended hygiene routines and social distancing.
During the suspension of normal business hours, the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) will address any emergency situations and/or emergency call outs. LOHSEP can be reached at 225-686-3066.
"Livingston Parish has come together in the past to face seemingly insurmountable obstacles," Ricks said. “I know the people of Livingston Parish are up to this challenge as well.
"The quicker we respond and the sooner we follow the advice of the health experts, the sooner we will conquer this threat. I ask everyone to be vigilant. I pray that God will continue to bless our Parish and be with each and every one of you."
Livingston Parish President-Council offices will resume regular business hours on Monday, Apr. 6, 2020, unless a reassessment of the situation dictates additional closures.
