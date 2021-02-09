Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be the first mass coronavirus vaccination site in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.
Edwards will offer more details of the plan during a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, one day before his current modified Phase Two order is set to expire. Edwards will be joined by representatives from Our Lady of the Lake and Pennington Biomedical Research Center in his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
For weeks, the governor has said the state is preparing for a mass vaccination site in order to accelerate the vaccination process, which began in mid-December but is expected to last well into the summer.
As of the latest data, more than 404,000 people have initiated the two-dose vaccine series, which includes around 131,000 who have completed it.
Edwards, along with several members of the state’s Unified Command Group, will receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during Tuesday’s press conference at Pennington. Last week, the governor expanded the list of those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, including making it available to people 65 and older.
As part of the Unified Command Group, Edwards became eligible to receive a vaccine and said last week he is “excited” to do it.
With the additions, nearly 1.2 million of the state’s 4.6 million residents are eligible for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. At this point, demand greatly exceeds the state's available supply, officials have said.
