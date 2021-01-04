People 70 years and older, the demographic in Louisiana most severely affected by the novel coronavirus, can officially get vaccinated to prevent the deadly disease.
But first, they must make an appointment.
Starting the week of Jan. 4, Louisiana will receive the first very limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that will be available at approximately 100 pharmacies across the state.
These vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.
Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Those who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated, officials have said.
Beginning Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health will list pharmacies where the COVID vaccine is available on its website, covidvaccine.la.gov. In the initial Phase 1B roll out, LDH anticipates that approximately 100 pharmacies in 52 parishes will receive around 10,500 doses total in the first week.
Each eligible pharmacy will receive approximately 100 doses.
As of 8:45 a.m., the Department of Health had not yet released its list of pharmacies.
Those getting the Moderna vaccine will need to get the second dose 28 days after the first.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the next priority group last week, news that brought relief to people 70 and older, who have faced deadlier repercussions from the coronavirus than another other group.
Though this age group has accounted for roughly 10 percent of Louisiana’s total COVID-19 cases, that group has made up more than 68 percent of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Along with people 70 and older, those in Priority Group 1B, Tier 1 next in line for vaccination include:
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- End stage renal disease facility personnel and patients
-- Home agency patients and personnel
-- Ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel
All of Priority Group 1B Tier 1 includes 640,000 people, according to officials.
From Dec. 14-31, the state administered and logged 45,289 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, though Edwards said he believed the true number to be higher.
The first round of the Pfizer vaccine has gone toward the state’s healthcare workers, while the first batch of the Moderna vaccine has gone toward the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
