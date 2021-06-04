Along with being fully protected against the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 10,600 Louisiana residents, state leaders are offering extra perks to those who complete a vaccination series.
Those freebies include entrance to a state park or historic site as well as a complimentary drink at certain restaurants and bars.
Gov. John Bel Edwards revealed the new incentives during his weekly press conference Thursday, saying the perks are part of a push to boost the state’s vaccination campaign, which has hit a roadblock over the last several weeks.
These are the first incentives the state has offered to spur more vaccinations, but Edwards said people can expect more perks “to be offered in near future.” Though he gave new details Thursday, Edwards last week mentioned creating a vaccine lottery to urge more vaccinations.
“Stay tuned for more incentives in the works,” Edwards said Thursday.
Vaccinated individuals can get free admission to any of Louisiana’s 21 state parks and 18 historic sites through Saturday, July 31, Edwards said. The offer is available to all visitors from Louisiana and elsewhere who have been vaccinated, no matter when they got their shot.
"As we open our doors to tourists from across Louisiana and the world, we are glad to participate and offer this incentive that will bring visitors to our beautiful State Parks,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a statement.
Edwards noted that many of the state parks and historic sites have “new and improved facilities.”
“Whether you like to hike or bike or paddle or tube or swim… there really is something for everyone at our state parks,” Edwards said.
Along with free entrance to a state park or historic site, certain restaurants and bars are participating in the “Shot for a Shot” program, which offers people a free drink at certain participating restaurants or bars.
The initiative is a partnership between the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) and the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA), will partially reimburse restaurants and bars that offer a free drink to customers who have been vaccinated within the preceding seven days.
Participating businesses will offer a free non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage to customers who show proof of their completed vaccination regimen through the LA Wallet app or with their state-issued vaccination card.
The program is between June 1 and June 30 or until funds are exhausted. No public funds will be used to compensate participating businesses.
The perks are part of the Bring Back Louisiana Summer initiative, which will announce more rewards in the near future.
Officials are hoping the extra incentives will spur more vaccinations, which have lagged in recent weeks. Less than 30,000 first doses were administered last week, the fewest since vaccines first became available to the public in January.
“Quite frankly, the uptake is not what we would like it to be,” Edwards said.
Nationally, Louisiana still ranks near the bottom of vaccinations, with around 32 percent of the state being fully vaccinated. The national average is 41.2 percent, according to statistics from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
About 36 percent of the state’s population – roughly 1.6 million residents – has initiated a vaccine series, also lower than the national rate of 50.9 percent, CDC figures show.
The state has administered more than 3 million vaccine doses, with over 1.4 million residents being fully vaccinated, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
“While we are pleased that nearly one-third of our population is fully protected, we are not fully comfortable at this time,” said Dr. Dawn Marcelle, LDH Region 2 director. “So we do have a ways to go.”
Last week, Edwards signed an updated public health emergency order that removed all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. The move was made after the state hit its lowest number of hospitalizations since the early days of the pandemic.
But Edwards and other leaders have continued to stress the importance of inoculations, saying the pandemic won’t be completely over until enough of the population has been vaccinated.
“We are still in the pandemic,” Edwards said. “We have people contracting the virus everyday, going to the hospital everyday… and unfortunately dying everyday. Thank goodness it’s in smaller numbers… but it’s still significant. So please don’t wait to get your vaccination.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.