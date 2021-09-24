Following federal guidance, booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now available to Louisiana adults who are at increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19, whether from age, underlying health conditions, or exposure, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This new guidance is “effective immediately,” officials said in a statement.
People who are six months out from their two-dose Pfizer series are now eligible to receive a booster shot if they are:
-- At least 65 years old
-- At least 18 years old and have one of several underlying medical conditions
-- At least 18 years old and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID-19
LDH advised people to discuss their individual situation and risk/benefit analysis with their doctor or medical practitioner.
“We welcome and adopt here in Louisiana the new FDA and CDC guidance making booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine available to adults at increased risk," said Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement.
“The deliberations by both federal health agencies this past week reaffirmed that the vaccines are safe and effective, and they are everyone’s best protection against COVID hospitalization and death. That’s why our number one priority remains helping more Louisianans get their first shots.”
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions, and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.
Under the new FDA authorization, vaccinated Americans are eligible for a third dose six months after receiving their second Pfizer shot. Last month, the FDA gave its full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, the first — and so far only — such full approval of its kind.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.
The panel also offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. regulators will decide at a later date on boosters for people who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have not been fully authorized by the FDA.
Many of the people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot received their initial vaccine early in the vaccination program and will benefit from additional protection, LDH officials said.
“With the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and risk of community transmission remaining elevated, a booster shot will strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease,” officials said.
This new guidance is effective immediately, and providers may begin administering booster shots “as soon as they are able to operationalize the guidance,” LDH said. Officials also asked residents to first check with their local provider before showing up for a booster appointment.
Providers may accept verbal self-representation of eligible patients and do not need additional proof of verification, LDH said. Patients who are unsure of their eligibility or who have questions should talk with their healthcare provider.
Friday’s announcement is separate from an announcement in August when the Department of Health made third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available to people with “moderately to severely” compromised immune systems.
“CDC and LDH will continue to monitor the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure appropriate recommendations to keep the public safe,” officials said.
To date, more than 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana, with nearly 2.1 million people completing a vaccine series.
