If you’ve recovered from the novel coronavirus, you may be able to help others do the same.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate plasma to help treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients at North Oaks Medical Center.
According to North Oaks, people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.
To be eligible to donate, a person must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health in addition to having a “verified prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test.”
There are an estimated 31,700 recoveries statewide from the novel coronavirus, including more than 500 in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
“A powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19 may be inside of you,” North Oaks Medical Center said in a press release.
The Mayo Clinic is leading a recently expanded national access program making it possible for those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to potentially help others being treated at hospitals like North Oaks Medical Center.
People can recover through an investigational medicine initiative approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) called Convalescent Plasma Therapy (CPT).
Potential donors to the CPT program can enroll online with the American Red Cross (click here for the national portal). Once the Red Cross determines you’re eligible, your contact information will be sent to the collection site nearest you to schedule your donation.
(The collection site may be a non-Red Cross site, such as The Blood Center.)
Units of convalescent plasma will be sent to participating hospitals, including North Oaks Medical Center, to administer to seriously ill COVID-19 patients with their consent. Patient improvements or reactions will be closely monitored and reported to The Mayo Clinic to aid in ongoing research of treatment effectiveness.
Plasma is a key component of everyone’s blood that generally carries nutrients to different parts of the body. When someone recovers from a disease, their plasma retains antibodies to defend the body from the same disease should it be encountered again.
CPT has been studied and successfully used in outbreaks of other respiratory infections, including the 2009-2010 H1N1 influenza virus pandemic, 2003 SARS-CoV-1 epidemic, and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic, according to North Oaks.
However, it is not currently known if CPT is an effective treatment against COVID-19, according to the FDA. Since there are no known effective treatments, the scientific community is investigating multiple options.
Some information suggests that convalescent plasma could help some coronavirus patients—especially those who are seriously ill. Since plasma transfusions are generally safe for most patients, the FDA has approved this further investigation of CPT as an effective treatment option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.