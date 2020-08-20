If you need advice on keeping yourself occupied in quarantine, a group of young actors has some tips just for you.
Playmakers of Baton Rouge will perform multiple showings this weekend of “10 Ways To Survive Life in Quarantine,” the one-act play written by Don Zolidis that gives viewers humorous advice for navigating life inside a coronavirus bubble.
The virtual play will be shown via Zoom at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23. Tickets are on sale through www.playmakersbr.org and can also be found by visiting the “Playmakers of Baton Rouge” Facebook page.
The play, which will feature a cast of 17, is being directed by Shane Stewart, a local theatre teacher who for years led the Acorn Theatre, an acting troupe made up of performers from in and around Livingston Parish.
While the Acorn Theatre focused on bringing Shakespeare to life, Stewart said “10 Ways” is about showing audiences how to “keep busy” during quarantine — through “really ridiculous” ways.
With two hosts guiding viewers through the play, actors will perform a variety of skits that get more and more outrageous.
One skit features a person training her cats to perform the musical “Cats”; another has an actor giving the squirrels outside her window an entire social life; a third has a person talking to basketball the way Tom Hanks talked to Wilson in “Cast Away”; while another has actors putting on their own Shakespeare plays... with stuffed animals.
“We promised handy solutions - we never said they wouldn't be strange,” says a description of the play.
Stewart, who teaches theatre in East Baton Rouge, said the entire play was rehearsed virtually, something that added new challenges to performing.
“You’re so used to rehearsing on a stage... but now you can’t do that because you’re limited to that little zoom box, so you’re trying to find new ways to make it interesting,” Stewart said.
The cast is made up of actors from the Greater Baton Rouge, including two from Livingston Parish. Once people purchase tickets, they will receive a zoom link on the day of the performance to access the show.
