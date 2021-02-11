The 49th Annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced.
This marks the second consecutive year the festival has been nixed because for COVID-19 reasons.
The festival, which showcases farmers from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, was originally scheduled for April 9-11. It will not be rescheduled this year.
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc., which runs the annual event held since the early 1970s, released a statement via social media announcing the cancellation, citing the “current guidelines” as the reason behind the decision.
“Over the past year, we have had many hard decisions to make,” the statement read. “All decisions are made with countless meetings, discussions and prayer. Based on the current guidelines, Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc., has decided to cancel the 49th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival scheduled for April 9, 10 & 11, 2021.”
According to the statement, Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc., intends to go through with the Farmer’s Auction and the Louisiana Strawberry Queen’s Pageant. Information regarding those events will be released as it becomes available.
Organizers said they are planning to hold the 50th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival on April 8-10, 2022.
The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival was first held in1972 and aims “to recognize and honor the tireless dedication of the region’s farmers and in celebration of the Louisiana State fruit,” according to its website.
It began on a single side street in Ponchatoula, and as its popularity grew, it transformed into a major Louisiana event that features vendor booths, rides and amusements, live entertainment on multiple stages, a beauty pageant, a 10K road race, and downtown parade.
The event is typically held at Memorial Park of Ponchatoula.
Below is the entire statement from Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc., regarding this year’s cancellation:
“Over the past year, we have had many hard decisions to make. All decisions are made with countless meetings, discussions and prayer. Based on the current guidelines, Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival, Inc., has decided to cancel the 49th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival scheduled for April 9, 10 & 11, 2021.
“We plan to host the 50th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival on April 8, 9 & 10, 2022.
“We are currently working on reaching out to each vendor and booth organization.
“We do still plan to have the Farmer’s Auction and the Louisiana Strawberry Queen’s Pageant. More info will be released as plans are made for each event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.