DENHAM SPRINGS – Joe Ryan made good on a promise to his team.
And while it looked a little bit different than some in the past, the Denham Springs High powerlifting team had its banquet.
“To me, that’s the next best thing,” Ryan said. “We couldn’t take these kids to ULM and have them lift in front of the whole state and their peers and their teachers seeing it – all that stuff – we couldn’t do that, so the next best thing was to have a banquet no matter when it was.”
“I told them it was going to happen,” Ryan said. “In life, promises get broken, but I wasn’t going to break this one no matter what.”
The banquet was held last week on the turf at Yellow Jacket Stadium, as teammates, family and friends brought their own lawn chairs to sit in as Ryan served as emcee of the program, taking those in attendance through the accolades compiled by his team.
Denham Springs had 14 athletes qualify for the state meet, which was cancelled in April, at which time Ryan vowed to host the banquet.
“The banquet is one thing that I’m proud of just putting on a good event and making sure the kids are proud to be a part of it and happy to be a part of it,” Ryan said. “It kind of closes out the year. It closes one chapter and opens a new one.”
“Talking to the parents and the kids, the reason we fund raise, the reason we do all this stuff, and the reason we have meets and push ourselves all year long is to have stuff like this and to make it a special moment,” Ryan continued. “The planning was quick.”
It was slightly different than previous DSHS powerlifting banquets – there wasn’t the usual pot luck supper – but no one seemed to mind. It was more about getting a chance to spend some time together and recognize the accomplishments from a season cut short because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“They understood, ‘hey, bring your own food, hey, socially distance …,’” Ryan said. “You know, we can’t really hug and be happy like we usually are, but just to be able to see each other in a little bit of normalcy. All week long, it was texts from parents, texts from kids, messages on our social media (saying) ‘I can’t wait. Do you need anything? Can we bring anything? We want to be a part of helping.’ As much as I would love to, we can’t really, but just to be around them and see their faces again and see the smiles of them walking up and getting their awards. That made up for not having the state championship.”
“They were happy to be here and just see each other, and that’s what it’s about – the normalcy, getting back to pre-everything that’s going on. As hard as that sounds and everything, getting back to that is what these kids need. They really just need to be around other people their age and the people that lead them every day.”
The banquet also served another purpose as Jase Zachary signed with Blue Mountain College after committing to the school in April.
“It was very good that we got everybody together for one last time to see my team before I go off to college, because once I go to Mississippi it’s going to be for a while,” Zachary said. “Unless I have a three or four-day weekend, I won’t be coming up here, so it meant a lot for me to come up here and see my family, my friends all supporting each other. It meant a lot.”
“Whether it’s lifting to maturity-wise, we’ve had to overcome a lot as a team, each person individually,” Zachary continued. “We’ve always found a way to overcome and adapt, and this is just one of those things that we’ve done.”
Zachary had some advice for his teammates and fellow powerlifters throughout the parish.
“You’ll always find a way to dig down deep,” he said. “You have people that support you. Adversity is a good thing. Always stay positive. I just try to stay positive every day.”
Additionally, team members Lance Kerry and Leo Montanez, who will continue their careers at LSU, were recognized, and both had similar feelings about the banquet.
“It feels amazing, just one last thing to see everybody, all the people you’ve been lifting with four years,” Montanez said. “You’ve known these people your whole life, and we’re all splitting our separate ways, basically. Me and Lance, we’re still going to be together, but a couple of my friends are going across the United States. It’s kind of one last event where we see each other, so it was kind of cool that we had it.”
“Definitely did not expect it, but we still had it,” Montanez continued. “That’s what matters. It feels great. I’m grateful for my coaches and my friends that pushed we where I am today. Just to see them one last time and be like, ‘hey, I appreciate ya’ll.’ Hopefully (we’ll) stay in contact, but it’s nice to see everybody one last time.”
Added Kerry: “I think all that matters is that I’m here with all my friends and all the people I care about and certainly the people around me that helped me to get where I am right now. I’m just happy to be here and happy to go to LSU.”
As an added bonus, team member Wyatt Dartez, who was busy studying for finals at Louisiana Tech, accepted the Jacket Pride Award via a Facetime call.
“The award is strictly about that – that you don’t have to be the best lifter, you don’t have to win an individual state championship,” Ryan said. “You have to show up every day, work your hardest, be yourself and carry yourself as a champion.”
Ryan said there’s a bit of a silver lining because he plans on using the funds that weren’t used on this year’s state meet to reinvest into the program.
“I usually make the state championship experience a great experience because you don’t know if you’re going back,” Ryan said. “You might go one year, you might not go the next, so I try and make it a great experience with the travel, with the stay, with everything like that, and we were able to safe some money on that this year not doing it. So all that’s going to happen is we’re still going to fund raise, we’re still going to do things how we normally do them, but we’re going to take that money and put it back into our program and get the best gear and the best equipment possible to have our kids succeed, because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s about. This money’s not here because Coach Ryan liked raising money. This money’s here because I want to put it back into this program, and I want Denham Springs powerlifting to be a team to be reckoned with.”
Ryan is also hoping the banquet helped create another memory for his team.
“While those kids missed out on that (state meet), I think they’ll remember being on this field and hey, it 2020 when all this was going on, somehow we were still able to have this banquet,” Ryan said. “We sat in the sun on the turf, but we still had it, and I think they’ll remember that.”
