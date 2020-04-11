There won’t be a state powerlifting meet this season, and that may help set the tone for some athletes returning in the sport next season.
Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan got a taste of it in a text from lifter Casen Cox shortly after the announcement that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee elected to cancel the remainder of the spring sports season and championships for powerlifting, bowling and bass fishing Thursday as a result of the novel coronavirus.
“He texted me and said, ‘coach, I’m coming in first at state next year,’” so I think those kids are motivated,” Ryan said. “We missed out on this opportunity. We’re coming back full head of steam next year.”
“For the underclassmen, it’s their job to kind of continue the legacy that seniors left behind,” Ryan continued. “They’re lifting for them next year because they didn’t get that last lift.”
Ryan said he was holding out hope the state championships would be held, but when Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the stay at home order until April 30, he knew the writing was on the wall.
“My kids were working out … They had a workout scheduled (Friday) on their own,” Ryan said. “I was sending them two workouts every other day just to last them through Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, so for the past few weeks since we’ve been out, I’ve been sending them workouts, but when that happened, it was kind of like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to happen.’ I mean, I still had hope, but it was getting farther and farther from realism at that point. It was disappointing.”
Holden coach David White said he learned of the season’s cancelation via email Thursday.
“I was holding out some hope that maybe we’d be able to get this thing done in maybe late May, early June,” White said. “It just wasn’t in the cards. It’s heartbreaking. Those seniors that we had, when we started this thing last year, they jumped in 110 percent and kind of believed in the vision we had and worked really, really hard. A lot of them had a chance to do some special things and finish it out, and it’s not going to get to happen.”
Both coaches said the toughest part of Thursday was delivering the news to their athletes without being able to talk to their teams as a whole.
“I wanted to call the kids individually, but the stuff got out so quick that kids were messaging me before I could even get to them, so I texted all the kids in group messages and … telling them how much I loved them, how much I cared about them, how much this team means to me as a coach and the rest of our coaches and let them know that this wasn’t going to happen,” Ryan said.
“This is a tough time,” Ryan continued. “This is an adversity, but you’re tougher, and you can get through it. Kind of the feedback I got from that, kids were sending me messages all night long just saying how much they loved the program, being a part of it (and) how much they loved lifting, whether it was a kid that was there for three years since we started or a kid who just did it this year. That really meant a lot to me as a coach to know that, ‘hey, maybe I did make a difference outside of just the weight room.’”
Added White: “It’s just such a weird situation because you’re used to the end of your season, you’re at least able to kind of stand in front of them and talk to them. You don’t really get that right now.”
The cancellation of the state meet also left both coaches wondering what might have been. Holden qualified all of its 11-member girls team, while five boys qualified.
Lauren Politz was the top seed in the 148.8-pound class, while Josie Purvis was the top seed, while Madalynn Cooper was second in the 181.8 class. Kayla Davis topped the 220.3 class.
“Going in, you kind of have an idea of kind of where you think you’re going to be,” White said of the girls team. “It kind of looked like Calvary … I don’t think we would have been able to catch them, but it looked like we were probably going to finish second again. For a second-year program to go runner-up two years in a row was going to really create a lot of momentum for us. We were hoping to have three girls state champions. That was realistic. I think we would have had another three or four get on the podium. I think that just does a lot to get people interested. They know that they have a chance to be successful, and now you don’t know when you’re going back to school and have a chance to kind of recruit some more kids (at Holden) to do it next year …”
The Rockets had five seniors on their boys team.
“We had some boys that I thought had a chance to score some points for us and maybe have a chance to get on the podium,” White said. “I think that would have been big for the boys to have a little success too to kind of build on what they did last year. You’re really in a tough spot with them because you’re replacing half the team for them next year.”
Denham Springs had 14 athletes qualify for the state meet, including regional champions Lucas Roberts (114.5 pounds), Jase Zachary (148.8 pounds), Lance Kerry (198.3 pounds), Cox (220.3 pounds), Hunter Roberts (242.5 pounds), Leo Montanez (275.5 pounds) and Alex Harris (SHW) on the boys team.
Ryan said he was expecting Montanez, Roberts and Zachary to make the podium at state for the DSHS boys and Kelsea Rebstock to make the podium for the girls program, which was rebuilding after losing seven lifters from last season.
“Going into regionals, we honestly thought if we qualified two or three girls, we’ll be happy,” Ryan said. “We ended up qualifying six girls, so it was outstanding just to see that. They were happy just to be going. I definitely think we could have had a few kids make the podium and it could have been that next stepping stone in building this program because we haven’t had that yet.”
Not getting to put the final touch on the season also stung both coaches.
“I’ve had countless kids over the past seven years that I’ve coached, but this group’s definitely going to be special in my heart because they were so talented, and we never got to see the end of it,” Ryan said.
Said White: “(Thursday) more about just explaining the situation, letting them know that we’re there for them and we’re hurting for them. They don’t get their fairy tale ending, some of them. It was a tough deal.”
Ryan said he’s planning on having the team’s annual banquet when it’s possible and may have summed up the feelings of athletes around the state while keeping things in perspective.
“They’re hurt, but I think they get it,” he said. “It’s an unprecedented thing, but like I said, ‘tough times don’t last, tough people do’, and I think this is going to make our kids better people in the long run going through this adversity.”
STATE POWERLIFTING MEET QUALIFIERS
DIVISION I-Boys
Denham Springs High
114.5 pounds – Lucas Roberts (East Regional champion)
123.5 pounds – Zayden Payne
148.8 pounds – Jase Zachary (East Regional champion)
198.3 pounds – Lance Kerry (East Regional champion)
220.3 pounds – Casen Cox (East Regional champion)
242.5 pounds – Hunter Roberts (East Regional champion)
275.5 pounds – Leo Montanez (East Regional champion)
SHW – Alex Brown (East Regional champion)
Live Oak
114.5 pounds – Luke Doiga
DIVISION IV-Boys
Springfield
198.3 – Noah Bonura
220.3 – Koby Linares
242.5 – Sam Hoover
275.5 – Tykelon Jackson
SHW – Austyn Wallace, Ian Miller
DIVISION V-Boys
Holden
114.5 – Hunter Vancel
165.3 – Carter Alphonso
220.3 – Kevin Ahmuda
SHW – Joel Penalber
SHW – Jesse Page
DIVISION I-Girls
Denham Springs High
114.5 – Taylor Luneau
220.3 – Kelsea Rebstock (East Regional champion)
148.8 – Melissa McAlexander
165.3 – Kadynn Germain
220.3 – Kellie Price
SHW – Raygan Bosco
DIVISION V-Girls
Holden
114.5 – Haylee Bordelon
123.5 – Olivia Barnes (East Regional champion)
132.3 – Jadaynn Sharp (East Regional champion)
148.8 – Lauren Politz (East Regional champion)
181.8 – Josie Purvis, Madalynn Cooper
198.3 – Vivian Daniels
220.3 – Isabella Guidry, Kayla Davis
SHW – Gabrielle Sharp, Allison Wilson
