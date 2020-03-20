Holden powerlifting coach David White and Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan were supposed to be in Monroe this weekend for the state championships.
Instead, their schedules looked a little different Friday with the suspension of high school athletics in Livingston Parish in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
For White, who is the husband of Doyle girls basketball coach Sam White, that meant driving to Mississippi to pick up a dog for his family.
“Samantha, I guess since she won the state championship, I’ve got to go get her a dog now,” White said with a chuckle.
For Ryan, that meant doing a little bit of catching up around the house.
“I’m spending a lot of time doing honey-dos,” Ryan said. “Hanging out with my kids, doing honey-dos, doing stuff I really don’t get to do during the school year, period.”
While the suspension of spring sports like baseball, softball and track and field has come during the middle of those seasons, powerlifting was down to the final meet of the season.
“The worst part of it is, in our sport, we were 10 days away from the end of it – from the state championship,” Ryan said.
“Me and my wife, we both judge and coach,” Ryan said. “We were supposed to leave this past Wednesday to go judge Thursday, and today our girls would have lifted. It’s just pretty surreal actually.”
Added White: “We were so close to finishing the season. You had a lot of goals that were just kind of right there. To be so close to the end and then it not happen or get pushed back is rough, but it’s what had to happen.”
Both coaches said one of their biggest concerns is how their athletes will continue to train during the time off.
“Our kids can’t go lift right now,” Ryan said. “There’s nothing open. There’s no gyms open. We can’t see them. They can’t come up to the school. Just like any other sport, if it was baseball or softball, you’d have to kind of re-set and get everybody’s arms back going. It’s just like that in powerlifting. You’ve kind of got to re-set. You kind of hope that the kids are doing something active at home.”
Ryan said he sent workouts home with his lifters who are football players and gave his girls team, non-football players and seniors some guidelines.
“I told them to take this week off, because pending we do get to have a state championship still, this was going to be our re-set week,” he said. “We were reaching our peak. It’s time to kind re-set ourselves and hopefully week-to-week we’ll know something more next week.”
White said some of his lifters have access to weights at home, which should enable them to continue their workouts, while he gave those without weights some body weight workouts, which he said could get creative.
“Put your books in your book sack, and you could use that as a weight …, but really it’s kind of the best you can do under the circumstances,” he said.
Denham Springs had 14 athletes qualify for the state meet, including regional champions Lucas Roberts (114.5 pounds), Jase Zachary (148.8 pounds), Lance Kerry (198.3 pounds), Casen Cox (220.3 pounds), Hunter Roberts (242.5 pounds), Leo Montanez (275.5 pounds) and Alex Harris (SHW) on the boys team.
“With our boys, it’s the best team we’ve had in three years,” Ryan said. “A lot of our boys were sitting in that fifth-sixth area. We really honestly think we could have gotten to that second, third, fourth area.”
“We had some kids leading up to it these past three weeks that were hitting phenomenal numbers in the weight room,” Ryan continued. “The big thing with our boys team, we’ve yet to have anybody reach the podium – the top three – and we really thought that would have happened this time.”
All of Holden’s 11-member girls team qualified for the state meet, with five boys qualifying.
Holden’s Lauren Politz is the top seed in the 148.8-pound class, while Josie Purvis is the top seed in the 181.8 class. Kayla Davis tops the 220.3 class.
“The girls were going to be right in the thick of it,” White said. “It looked like Calvary was going to win it, and then I think us and Cedar Creek were going to fight it out for that second spot.”
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will discuss how to proceed with the state powerlifting and bowling meets and bass fishing championships at its Executive Committee meeting April 7-8.
“The LHSAA has handling this great in my eyes,” said Ryan, who is also the vice president of the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association, said. “They want the kids to be able to still have sports. It really just depends on the schools getting back into session, so right now, we’re just week-to-week.”
Still, Ryan and White said it will take some time for their lifters to get back into shape if the season resumes. Schools are slated to re-open statewide April 13, which coincides with the start of spring break for Livingston Parish schools.
“Excluding the time we’ll spend off from school, so let’s just say we get to go back April 20, we’ll probably need two to three weeks to get back into it, and it would probably have to be upped a little bit,” Ryan said. “We only practice three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday – but it would probably have to change to a four-day-a-week, five-day-a-week workout, just to kind of get our kids back up to speed.”
White agreed lifters will have to put in some work before resuming with the state meet, if it takes place.
“I think you’re going to have to give the teams at least four weeks to kind of get back in shape to kind of avoid injuries,” he said. “While some of them might be able to kind of lift on their own if they’ve got a set at their house, a lot of them don’t have access to that. I think if you put them back in too quick, I think they kind of risk injury there. I guess it really just depends on when we get back to school. I think if we come back on the 13th, I think there’s enough time I think you can make that (state meet) happen.”
“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope we’re able to salvage this thing and give the kids a chance to finish their season like they deserve to, but we’ll see,” White continued.
Ryan is hopeful the state meet will take place, if nothing else than to send his eight seniors out with a state meet experience, but he’s also being realistic about the current situation.
“I completely get why the precautions and why everything is going on,” he said. “A lot of things happen in life. Let’s just say it doesn’t happen. It’s an adversity these kids had to face that hopefully later in life will pay dividends for them. It will teach them a lesson about not everything’s guaranteed, and I think for the most part, my kids understand that.”
“I’m confident, and I hope no matter when it is, I know the LHSAA is going to do right by the kids and do right by what’s going on,” Ryan continued. “You can take any sport. Even if baseball gets to have a week of games or gets to at least do their state championship – if we get to finish off and just finish our state championship, that’s what’s going to matter most to the kids.”
STATE POWERLIFTING MEET QUALIFIERS
DIVISION I-Boys
Denham Springs High
114.5 pounds – Lucas Roberts (East Regional champion)
123.5 pounds – Zayden Payne
148.8 pounds – Jase Zachary (East Regional champion)
198.3 pounds – Lance Kerry (East Regional champion)
220.3 pounds – Casen Cox (East Regional champion)
242.5 pounds – Hunter Roberts (East Regional champion)
275.5 pounds – Leo Montanez (East Regional champion)
SHW – Alex Brown (East Regional champion)
Live Oak
114.5 pounds – Luke Doiga
DIVISION IV-Boys
Springfield
198.3 – Noah Bonura
220.3 – Koby Linares
242.5 – Sam Hoover
275.5 – Tykelon Jackson
SHW – Austyn Wallace, Ian Miller
DIVISION V-Boys
Holden
114.5 – Hunter Vancel
165.3 – Carter Alphonso
220.3 – Kevin Ahmuda
SHW – Joel Penalber
SHW – Jesse Page
DIVISION I-Girls
Denham Springs High
114.5 – Taylor Luneau
220.3 – Kelsea Rebstock (East Regional champion)
148.8 – Melissa McAlexander
165.3 – Kadynn Germain
220.3 – Kellie Price
SHW – Raygan Bosco
DIVISION V-Girls
Holden
114.5 – Haylee Bordelon
123.5 – Olivia Barnes (East Regional champion)
132.3 – Jadaynn Sharp (East Regional champion)
148.8 – Lauren Politz (East Regional champion)
181.8 – Josie Purvis, Madalynn Cooper
198.3 – Vivian Daniels
220.3 – Isabella Guidry, Kayla Davis
SHW – Gabrielle Sharp, Allison Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.