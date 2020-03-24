Less than 24 hours after the federal request, Louisiana has the answer for which it was hoping.
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that the Bayou State's 'Major Disaster Declaration' had been approved. The move opens the door for millions more in federal funding, and potential access to government stores of healthcare equipment, supplies, and labor.
The governor issued the disaster request due to fears of the state's medical infrastructure, specifically in the Orleans Parish area, being overwhelmed in the coming weeks due to the rapidly growing cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, in Louisiana.
The novel coronavirus has reached 1,388 positive cases in the state, including six in Livingston Parish, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
As of noon on Tuesday, there have been 46 confirmed deaths stemming from the coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Department of Health reported. The virus is now being reported in 43 of the state’s 64 parishes, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has told citizens to believe “it is everywhere” based on its rapid growth in Louisiana.
To stem the disease’s spread in Louisiana, which Edwards said is experiencing the “fastest growth of any state or country in the world,” the governor issued a “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
Louisiana is the fourth state to receive such a designation, behind New York, California, and Washington State. Louisiana is currently running around 3rd, nationwide, in COVID-19 cases per capita.
So far, it is estimated that state agencies have spent $71 million on fighting the coronavirus, and that number is expected to grow. Current growth of the virus shows Louisiana outpacing Italy - which is experiencing a complete shutdown in northern portions of the country - with much fewer in population.
Italy has roughly 60 million residents, with the health infrastructure to match. Louisiana has 4.6 million residents, with healthcare ability for that many people. The governor says that the state is preparing for surge capacity in the wake of the ever mounting cases.
The governor will be seeking more personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other healthcare supplies to battle COVID-19. You can see the full list of equipment expended thus far in the list below:
On Sunday, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks issued a proclamation that “fully supports” the measures taken by Edwards, who has closed all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses across the state, limited public gatherings to 10 people or less, and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining.
The state has moved to releasing the new case statistics but once per day, at noon. The governor will also host a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
