The state received some good news from the federal government Monday afternoon.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana have currently requested 14,000 ventilators for use in fighting the pneumonia symptoms of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.

During his press conference Monday afternoon, the governor said that, to date, the state had received 192 of that 14,000 request, from a private vendor. 1,158 individuals remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 385 of them on ventilators.

After his coronavirus task force meeting Monday, President Donald Trump announced that he would allocate 150 ventilators from the federal stockpile to Louisiana. According to the state, they have requested 5,000 from the national stockpile.

"We don't yet know when they will arrive in state or exactly what type of ventilators they are," Gov. Edwards said, "but I very much appreciate the support.

"While this does not meet our overall need, each ventilator we get in Louisiana helps us extend the time frame that we can provide care to Louisianans who are ill, which is critical as we deal with the growing threat of COVID-19 in our state."

Edwards explained at his own press conference earlier in the afternoon that the state did have good news, in that ventilator capacity in Region 1 (New Orleans) has been extended to Apr. 5 - the date was originally Apr. 2 when the healthcare providers in the area would run out machines.

Bed availability in Region 1 has also been extended to Apr. 12, originally Apr. 7.

Overwhelming critical healthcare infrastructure, including intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator availability, is the largest concern among state officials. COVID-19 contains a pneumonia component that requires patients to be put on ventilation to try and prevent long-term lung damage, as well as assist with breathing.

The governor said that with 10,000+ businesses, 4,500+ churches, and 4.7 million residents he will continue to implore Louisiana citizens to 'stay at home' during the order, but will not - at this time - seek enforcement measures.

Exactly three weeks after Louisiana confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, the state has exceeded 4,000.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spiked to 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana and 185 deaths — up by 34 from the previous day — according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

In Livingston Parish, the virus reached 16 positive cases, up by one from the positive day, without any COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health is reporting that 34,033 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, have now been completed — a jump of nearly 7,000 in 24 hours. That’s up from 27,871 completed tests on Sunday and 25,161 on Saturday, or a 35-percent increase in the last two days.

But, the governor continues to implore residents to practice the mitigation measures and social distancing to "flatten the curve," so that these hospitals will not be overwhelmed.

Governor Edwards continues to emphasize social distancing and mitigation efforts, even putting a "stay at home" order into effect to try and express the potential issues that could be caused by this virus. The governor has discussed extending his 'stay at home' order to Apr. 30, matching the president's extension of 'social distancing' mandates, also to Apr. 30.

The stay at home order still allows residents to:

Go to grocery or warehouse stores Pickup food from restaurants Go to pharmacies Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it

You can also:

Care for or support a friend or family member Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary Help someone to get necessary supplies Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

The governor's office says you should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:

Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

Only go out for essential services

Stay six feet away or more from others

Don't gather in groups of 10 or more

The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't "quarantine" - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.

Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:

No gatherings of 10 or more

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more

Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect common surfaces

Those who are essential must go to work, but individuals who can work from home are asked to do so. Businesses should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible.

