(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump said Saturday that several states will begin to reopen over the next two weeks, noting that his administration is seeing signs that the COVID-19 outbreak "has passed its peak."
"We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak," Trump said to begin his Saturday press briefing.
The president said Texas and Vermont are allowing some businesses to reopen starting Monday, while Montana’s restrictions will be eased by the end of the week. He added that nonessential businesses in Ohio, North Dakota and Idaho have been advised to begin gradually reopening on May 1.
"A number of states led by both Democrat and Republican governors have announced concrete steps to begin a safe, gradual and phased opening," he said.
Over 4 million tests have been administered nationwide, more than twice the tests conducted by any other country, Trump claimed.
"We have also tested more people per capita, by far, than Italy, Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom and all other major countries," the president said of testing in outbreak hotspots like Louisiana and New York.
Some health care officials have warned that testing needs to increase significantly before economies can be reopened.
Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was notably absent from the press briefing as he was giving the U.S. Air Force Academy's commencement speech in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Trump on Thursday revealed plans to allow states to begin reopening their economies in a phased approach, “based on hard, verifiable data.”
Phase one of the White House's guidelines allows for some businesses to reopen while nonessential travel continues to be avoided and social distancing measures are maintained. States have the leeway under the plan to move to phase two at their discretion, which allows for resumed nonessential travel but continued social distancing measures such as limited gatherings.
"You’ll be seeing a lot of this country open up fairly quickly," Trump said Saturday.
