The CDC released guidance Sunday evening that gatherings of 50 or more should be cancelled for at least eight (8) weeks.
That was a sharp increase in precaution over 250 or more for four (4) weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards released a proclamation last week that the state would follow the 250 or more and four weeks rules, mandating a postponement of school and other large gatherings until Monday, April 14.
The new announcement has shifted the lines of communication between the federal government, state government, and local government. Gov. Edwards will address the state at 3:30 p.m. after speaking with Vice President Mike Pence, who was selected to head the federal response to coronavirus, and the State of Louisiana's coronavirus task force.
No word has come out on what the state will do in response to the newest CDC guidelines.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals announced Monday morning that the state's total cases of coronavirus was up to 114, with 302 total tests performed and scanned by DHH. Early reports indicate that at least part of Louisiana's coronavirus issue can be tracked back to Mardi Gras.
Business in Livingston Parish are adjusting to this issue, as restaurants go to drive-thru only and WalMart adjusts hours to sanitize and restock shelves.
The governor has asked that residents above age 60 'shelter at home' for several weeks. While the largest percentile of worldwide deaths has been in the 80+ year bracket, Edwards reported that extreme issues can show in patients aged 60 and older.
So far, two deaths in Louisiana have occurred from the virus, and both patients were middle-aged.
The death percentage, worldwide, for those who contract coronavirus are:
- 80+ - 14.8%
- 70-79 - 8%
- 60-69 - 3.6%
