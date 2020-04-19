Beginning tonight, April 19, public officials are looking to celebrate those who are on the front lines against COVID-19.
The day is a chance to recognize doctors, nurses, first responders, patients, and families who have been affected.
Various leaders and politicians are asking for citizens to celebrate those individuals the best way they see fit at 7 p.m. on the 19th of each month. Officials ask that residents do whatever they can to celebrate those who are fighting daily to curb the spread - from banging pots and pans on your front counter, to sending donations.
"Write a note, make a donation, or say a prayer in appreciation of those working around the clock to treat the sick and stop the spread," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
"Write a note of appreciation, donate meals or funds, and consider serving one another," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor by trade. "We will get through this with an attitude of gratitude."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.