Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge waited for the day when the hospital wouldn’t have to admit another patient carrying the deadly disease.
This week, that time finally came.
Ochsner Medical Center reported no new COVID-19 patients over a 48-hour period, a milestone the hospital said was worth celebrating amid an ongoing pandemic that has ravaged the state since March 2020.
According to Ochsner officials, the hospital discharged its lone confirmed positive COVID-19 case at 12:58 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Before celebrating, the hospital had to wait for the test results from two patients that were reporting COVID-like symptoms.
“We had two very sick people who we thought may have COVID,” said Dianne Teal, chief nursing officer, in a statement. “The first test came back negative, and it was down to one. When the second patient’s test result came back negative on Monday afternoon, we thought, ‘is this it?’.
“I had to double check the report to confirm that we really didn’t have a single person in our hospital with COVID-19.”
At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the OMCBR census report read “No Results Found” under the “COVID Patients Currently Admitted” tab. Ralph Dauterive, vice president of medical affairs, called it a “tremendous reason to celebrate.”
“In June of 2020, we had a few hours where we were COVID free,” Dauterive said. “But that didn’t last long and very few people even realized it. This time, it’s already been days without seeing someone so sick from COVID that they need to be hospitalized. We have a tremendous reason to celebrate.”
The situation at Ochsner is much like the rest of the state, which has rebounded from the summer surge of COVID-19 that led to record-breaking case increases, percent positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths.
The surge was fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant coupled with the state’s low vaccination rate. At one time, Louisiana was reporting the most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country. Despite some improvements over the summer, the state continues to trail the national average in the number of new vaccinations.
Still, things have greatly improved since the end of the summer, something Gov. John Bel Edwards noted when he lifted the statewide mask mandate in October.
This week, the state dropped below 200 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, the fewest since the pandemic began, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s a far cry from the situation in mid-August when the state reached a record 3,022 COVID-19 hospitalizations, threatening once again to overwhelm healthcare centers that have been stretched thin for 20 months.
COVID-19 deaths across the state have also been on the decline in recent weeks, LDH data shows. The state confirmed more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in August, the peak of the summer surge. Last month, that number had fallen to under 450. November is on pace to have even fewer.
Despite the improvements, health leaders are still urging people to exercise caution.
“I’m so happy, but want to provide a word of caution,” Teal said. “We are still seeing positive COVID cases in our emergency department and at our community testing sites. This isn’t over, but we need to take every victory.”
