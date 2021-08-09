Another 1,724 Livingston Parish residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19 since the last update, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, approximately 48,453 residents have initiated a vaccination series, including a rise of 3,147 over the last week. That’s the most for the parish in a one-week span since the Department of Health began breaking down vaccination rates by parish in mid-March.
Officials also reported that 491 Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 38,568.
In other news, Livingston Parish confirmed 651 new COVID-19 cases — the most ever in a reporting period for the parish — and one new death, bringing the total this month to 12.
Officials also reported 224 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths on Monday.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 13,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,377 “probable” cases
-- 209 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 174,864 total COVID-19 tests
-- 48,453 initiated vaccine series; 38,568 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.