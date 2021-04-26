Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics April 26 - May 2, officials have announced.
Of the three upcoming clinics in Region 9, one will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, April 27
Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Where: Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit
Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Where: Washington Parish Health Unit
Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
As of the latest data, more than 2.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with more than 1.1 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated. The state is expected to receive around 119,000 vaccine doses this week.
Last month, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
In Region 9, approximately 23.49 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
