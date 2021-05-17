COVID vaccine

The Pfizer Vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

 Jamie Orillion

Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 17-23, officials have announced.

Of the five upcoming clinics in Region 9, one will be held in Livingston Parish.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 18

Where: L.M. Lockhart Park

Address: 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna

Wednesday, May 19

Where: Florida Parishes Arena

Address: 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna

Thursday, May 20

Where: Hillcrest Baptist Church

Address: 2201 Washington Street, Franklinton

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna

Friday, May 21

Where: St. Helena Fifth Ward Recreation District

Address: 31676 La. 16, Amite

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna

Saturday, May 22

Where: St. Tammany Recreation District No. 2

Address: 30100 Crawford Cemetery Road, Bush

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine: Moderna

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.

As of the latest data, more than 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with nearly 1.4 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated.

In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).

Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

