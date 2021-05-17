Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics May 17-23, officials have announced.
Of the five upcoming clinics in Region 9, one will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 18
Where: L.M. Lockhart Park
Address: 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs
Time: 12-4 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Wednesday, May 19
Where: Florida Parishes Arena
Address: 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite
Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Thursday, May 20
Where: Hillcrest Baptist Church
Address: 2201 Washington Street, Franklinton
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Friday, May 21
Where: St. Helena Fifth Ward Recreation District
Address: 31676 La. 16, Amite
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
Saturday, May 22
Where: St. Tammany Recreation District No. 2
Address: 30100 Crawford Cemetery Road, Bush
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine: Moderna
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.
As of the latest data, more than 2.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, with nearly 1.4 million residents becoming fully-vaccinated.
In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
