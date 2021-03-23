Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 24.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Greater Temple Chapel Baptist Church in Kentwood, located at 912 Avenue G.
Vaccines are by appointment only for anyone meeting eligibility criteria. To register, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&fbclid=IwAR3WsH2eViKJ43vsc4QsuvUZV13HC6803Kyon7UCkDJis_u46JshNwRHdVw
At this time, this is the only mass vaccination event for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.
As of the latest data, more than 1 million people across the state have initiated a vaccine series. Of that total, more than 611,000 have become fully-vaccinated.
In Region 9, approximately 13.27 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include:
Eligibility by Age or Condition
--People 65 and older
-- Dialysis patients
-- Pregnant people
People with Certain Medical Conditions
People 18-64 (or 16+ for Pfizer vaccine only) with at least one of the conditions listed below by the CDC. To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
-- Asthma (moderate to severe)
-- Cancer
-- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
-- Chronic kidney disease
-- Chronic liver disease
-- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
-- Current or former smoker
-- Cystic fibrosis
-- Down syndrome
-- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
-- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
-- Hypertension or high blood pressure
-- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
-- Overweight (body mass index [BMI] of 25 or higher less than 30)
-- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher but less than 40)
-- Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)
-- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
-- Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia
-- Sickle cell disease
-- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
-- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
-- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Eligibility by Workforce Category
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Bank tellers
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Child, youth and family service workers
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Construction Workers
-- Clergy
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Dialysis providers and staff
-- Energy workers
-- Food and agricultural workers
-- Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers
-- Frontline government workers
-- Grocery store workers
-- Institutes of higher education faculty/staff
-- IT and communications workers
-- Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
-- Manufacturing workers
-- Media workers
-- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
-- Postal workers
-- Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
-- Public health workers
-- Public safety engineers and other workers
-- Transportation workers including river pilots
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Veterinarians and support staff
-- Water and wastewater workers
-- Waste management workers
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- Unpaid family caregivers to people who are receiving licensed home and community-based services
-- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Any staff working in congregate facilities (prisons/jails, shelters, dorms, rehab/detox centers, group homes)
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State legislators
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of April elections
-- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycares
