Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics April 5-11, officials have announced.
Of the five upcoming clinics, two will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Wednesday, April 7
Where: Kentwood High School
Address: 603 9th Street, Kentwood
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Where: Apostolic Assembly of Christ Temple
Address: 48123 La.16, Denham Springs
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Where: Enon Elementary School
Address: 14058 La. 16, Franklinton
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
Where: French Settlement Town Hall
Address: 16015 La. 16, French Settlement
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.
As of the latest data, more than 2 million people across the state have initiated a vaccine series. Of that total, more than 834,000 have become fully-vaccinated.
Last week, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
In Region 9, approximately 17.54 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.