Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics April 5-11, officials have announced.

Of the five upcoming clinics, two will be held in Livingston Parish.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 7

Where: Kentwood High School

Address: 603 9th Street, Kentwood

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Where: Apostolic Assembly of Christ Temple

Address: 48123 La.16, Denham Springs

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Where: Enon Elementary School

Address: 14058 La. 16, Franklinton

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Where: French Settlement Town Hall

Address: 16015 La. 16, French Settlement

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds

Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.

As of the latest data, more than 2 million people across the state have initiated a vaccine series. Of that total, more than 834,000 have become fully-vaccinated.

Last week, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).

In Region 9, approximately 17.54 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.

