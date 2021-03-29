LM Lockhart Vaccine Clinic
Buy Now

People wait in the observation area after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at LM Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics March 30 - April 1, officials have announced.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, March 30

Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds

Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Where: Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit

Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Where: L.M. Lockhart Park

Address: 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

Where: Washington Parish Health Unit

Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&amp;fbclid=IwAR3WsH2eViKJ43vsc4QsuvUZV13HC6803Kyon7UCkDJis_u46JshNwRHdVw.

At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.

As of the latest data, more than 1.1 million people across the state have initiated a vaccine series. Of that total, more than 720,000 have become fully-vaccinated.

In Region 9, approximately 15.28 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.