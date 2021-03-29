Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics March 30 - April 1, officials have announced.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, March 30
Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Where: Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit
Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Where: L.M. Lockhart Park
Address: 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs
Time: 12-6 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Where: Washington Parish Health Unit
Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&fbclid=IwAR3WsH2eViKJ43vsc4QsuvUZV13HC6803Kyon7UCkDJis_u46JshNwRHdVw.
At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.
As of the latest data, more than 1.1 million people across the state have initiated a vaccine series. Of that total, more than 720,000 have become fully-vaccinated.
In Region 9, approximately 15.28 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.
