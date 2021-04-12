Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics April 12-18, officials have announced.
Of the five upcoming clinics, one will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, April 13
Where: Livingston Parish Courthouse
Address: 20300 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Where: Florida Parishes Arena
Address: 1301 NW Central Avenue, Amite
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
Where: Cassidy Park
Address: 625 Willis Avenue, Bogalusa
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Friday, April 16
Where: St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds
Address: 1304 N. Columbia Street, Covington
Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Where: Greater Hays Creek Baptist Church
Address: 31499 Hays Creek Road, Franklinton
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
At this time, these are the only mass vaccination events for Region 9 this week. Additional dates will be announced as more vaccines become available, officials said in a statement.
As of the latest data, more than 2.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state. More than 966,000 people have been fully-vaccinated.
Last month, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine).
In Region 9, approximately 18.86 percent of the population has been fully-vaccinated, which trails only Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 2 (Greater Baton Rouge area) among the state’s nine OPH regions.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s newly-launched COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
