Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics July 5-11, officials have announced.
Of the six upcoming clinics in Region 9, two will be held in Livingston Parish.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Tuesday, July 6
Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, July 6
Where: Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit
Address: 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Additional Date: July 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, July 6
Where: Washington Parish Health Unit
Address: 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Additional Date: July 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, July 8
Where: Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Government Blvd., Livingston
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, July 8
Where: Southeastern Louisiana University
Address: 800 West University Avenue, Hammond
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Additional Dates: July 13, 12-5 p.m.; July 15, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, July 10
Where: Franklin High School Gymnasium
Address: 1 Demon Circle, Franklinton
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.
In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine). In May, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
