Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 23-29, officials have announced.
Of the 10 upcoming clinics, three will be held in Livingston Parish, with all three taking place on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
Monday, Aug. 23
Where: Southeastern Louisiana University Student Union Annex
Address: 303 Union Avenue, Hammond
Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Additional Dates: Aug. 24-26, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 27, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Where: Amite High School
Address: 403 Laurel Street, Amite
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Where: Jewel Sumner High School
Address: 15841 LA-440, Kentwood
Time: 3:30-6 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Where: Loranger High School
Address: 19404 Hiatt Road, Loranger
Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Thursday, Aug. 26
Where: Independence High School
Address: 270 Tiger Avenue, Independence
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Friday, Aug. 27
Where: Hammond High School
Address: 45168 River Road, Hammond
Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Friday, Aug. 27
Where: Ponchatoula High School
Address: 19452 La-22, Ponchatoula
Time: 3-6 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, Aug. 28
Where: Albany Lower Elementary
Address: 30020 W. Murray Street, Albany
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, Aug. 28
Where: Denham Springs High School gymnasium
Address: 1000 N. Range Road, Denham Springs
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, Aug. 28
Where: Livingston Parish Public Schools Conference Center
Address: 17457 Wes McLin Road, Satsuma
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.
Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.
In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine). In May, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.
People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
