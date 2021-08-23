LM Lockhart Vaccine Clinic
Buy Now

A patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at LM Lockhart Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 23-29, officials have announced.

Of the 10 upcoming clinics, three will be held in Livingston Parish, with all three taking place on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 23

Where: Southeastern Louisiana University Student Union Annex

Address: 303 Union Avenue, Hammond

Time: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Additional Dates: Aug. 24-26, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Aug. 27, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

Where: Amite High School

Address: 403 Laurel Street, Amite

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Where: Jewel Sumner High School

Address: 15841 LA-440, Kentwood

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Where: Loranger High School

Address: 19404 Hiatt Road, Loranger

Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 26

Where: Independence High School

Address: 270 Tiger Avenue, Independence

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Friday, Aug. 27

Where: Hammond High School

Address: 45168 River Road, Hammond

Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Friday, Aug. 27

Where: Ponchatoula High School

Address: 19452 La-22, Ponchatoula

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Albany Lower Elementary

Address: 30020 W. Murray Street, Albany

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Denham Springs High School gymnasium

Address: 1000 N. Range Road, Denham Springs

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Livingston Parish Public Schools Conference Center

Address: 17457 Wes McLin Road, Satsuma

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.

In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine). In May, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.