COVID vaccine

The Pfizer Vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

 Jamie Orillion

Region 9 of the Office of Public Health — which includes Livingston, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena parishes — will hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics the week of July 12-18, officials have announced.

All seven clinics are being held in Tangipahoa Parish.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Monday, July 12

Where: Amite High School

Address: 403 S. Laurel Street, Amite

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, July 13

Where: Jewel Sumner High School

Address: 15841 LA-440, Kentwood

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Tuesday, July 13

Where: Southeastern Louisiana University

Address: 800 West University Avenue, Hammond

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Additional Date: July 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 14

Where: Loranger High School

Address: 19404 Hiatt Road, Loranger

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Thursday, July 15

Where: Independence High School

Address: 270 Tiger Avenue, Independence

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Friday, July 16

Where: Hammond High School

Address: 45168 River Road, Hammond

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

Friday, July 16

Where: Ponchatoula High School

Address: 19452 La-22, Ponchatoula

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

To register for any of the clinics, click the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH.

Those wanting to register can also call (985) 543-4880.

In March, the state opened vaccinations to people 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine). In May, the Pfizer vaccine was expanded to children ages 12-15.

People needing assistance are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hours of operation for the hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.