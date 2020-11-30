A pair of Livingston Parish non-profit organizations will take part in the inaugural 225 Gives event, a 24-hour online giving day that hopes to raise more than $4,225,000 for the local non-profit community.
This year’s giving day will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1. Donations can be made at the 225Gives.org website.
The event, which is being presented by Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and Capital Area United Way (CAUW), aims to help Baton Rouge-area charitable organizations that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled donations for non-profits this year.
“Raising money for nonprofits is more vital than ever,” an announcement read. “So many have reached into their own reserves to care for people during the pandemic, support natural disaster recovery across the region, and confront social injustice issues facing our communities.
“225 GIVES will help our nonprofit community recover so they can pursue their respective missions.”
There are approximately 210 organizations participating in 225 Gives, including two with direct ties to Livingston Parish: Launch Therapy Center and A Door of Hope. Each organization has a page on the 225 Gives website and can encourage supporters to give through that page.
The idea for 225 Gives came about after organizers noted that other communities, including Lafayette, New Orleans and Shreveport, have long sponsored successful giving days.
The 225 Gives effort will provide financial incentives to participating organizations and an online platform that lets them see how much money they and other organizations are raising.
Multiple sponsors have contributed to a fund that will reward nonprofits that do well on Dec. 1.
The fund, which will be $500,000, will be awarded to organizations that raise the most money in their size category, have the most unique donors, the most donors at specific hours, and other categories.
Each organization has a page on the 225 Gives website and can encourage supporters to give through that page. For people who want to give but haven’t decided on recipients, the page allows donors to search by parish, city, cause, demographic served, organization size, and more.
Prizes that are based on nonprofit size correlate with the following categories: Small - $100,000 or less annual operating budget; Medium - between $100,001 and $750,000 operating budget; Large - $750,001 or more annual operating budget.
There will be 1st through 5th prizes in each category for the nonprofit who has the most individual donors.
In addition to the 24-hour event on Dec. 1, an Early Giving period opened on Nov. 24 and runs through Nov. 30 for those who wish to get a head start on donations. Those contributions can also be made at www.225gives.org.
Below is some information about the Livingston Parish participating non-profits:
Launch Therapy Center
The mission at Launch Therapy Center is to support children with disabilities and their families by providing scholarships for therapy and other services that are not covered by insurance and Medicaid.
Launch Therapy Center has served more than 1,400 children and their families since August 2015, according to its website, by providing speech, occupational, and physical therapies. In addition, Launch’s staff and volunteers provide community awareness, parent support groups, social groups, and community support for inclusive activities.
Use of the most current, research-based treatment strategies are used to elicit optimal outcomes while minimizing time away from home and school. Launch also encourages parental involvement as vital to the success of treatment plan development and implementation.
Launch Therapy Center has two locations in Denham Springs, one at 601 Hatchell Lane and another at 311 Veterans Blvd. Suite A.
For more information or to donate and volunteer, visit www.launchpeds.com or contact Launch at (225) 380-1894.
To donate to Launch Therapy Center, click here or visit https://www.225gives.org/launch.
A Door of Hope
A Door of Hope, a faith-based organization located in Livingston, is dedicated to helping females break the overcome life-controlling issues and self-destructive behavior such as physical, emotional and sexual abuse, addictions, eating disorders, depression and self-harm through the love and power of Jesus Christ by providing free services to meet her physical, spiritual, and emotional needs.
In January 2019, A Door of Hope opened a new residential facility to operate in conjunction with its pre-existing services, which include a crisis pregnancy center, a women’s help center, a food bank, a closet and being a satellite office for Medicaid and food stamps.
The organization also offers one-on-one counseling, group counseling and support groups such as “Nesting for Hope,” “Women Supporting Women,” and “SOAR” (Survivors of Abuse Rising Up).
For more information on A Door of Hope, visit www.adoorofhopela.com or call (225) 686-7747.
To donate to A Door of Hope, click here or visit https://www.225gives.org/A_Door_of_Hope.
