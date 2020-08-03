Nearly two dozen of the almost 700 Louisiana restaurants, bars, and businesses that failed COVID-19 inspections last month are from Livingston Parish, according to records from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Across the state, approximately 698 businesses didn’t pass inspections in July for violating one or more of the governor’s coronavirus restrictions, records obtained by the Daily Advertiser in Lafayette showed.

In its report, the Daily Advertiser said officials failed businesses for violations such as a lack of face mask-wearing, tables spaced too close together, large gatherings, exceeding capacity limitations, and self-serve buffet dining.

According to the report, Livingston Parish businesses that failed inspections were in the following categories: Nightclub, Tavern or Bar (4); Restaurant, Cafe, or Coffee Shop (10); Shopping or Retail Outlet (7); Day-Care (1); and Business or Organization (1).

The inspections are being conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, and select local fire prevention bureaus.

Since March, Gov. John Bel Edwards has imposed various restrictions on businesses to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, which surpassed 120,000 cases and 3,900 deaths in Louisiana on Monday.

Those restrictions have included closing all businesses deemed “non-essential” when the state was under a stay-at-home order; allowing businesses to operate at 25-percent capacity in Phase One; and allowing businesses to operate at 50-percent capacity under Phase Two.

In all phases, employees dealing directly with the public have been required to wear face masks, which is separate from the governor’s statewide mask mandate issued in mid-July.

During a press conference last week, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said his office has adopted a “three strikes and you’re out” approach before issuing any sort of punishment, with an exception “if someone blatantly does something that’s egregious.”

That resulted in the first punishment doled out last week, when the ATC suspended the liquor licenses of four bars for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions pertaining to large gatherings or serving customers alcohol indoors.

The suspensions are subject to a hearing, Browning said, and the businesses face a possible 30-day suspension of licenses.

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health revoked the food permit of Firehouse BBQ in Watson for failing to comply with mask and social distancing rules in recent days.

The Bunch family, owners of Firehouse BBQ, have announced via social media that they will not comply and are conducting “business as usual.”

Below is a list of the restaurants, bars, and businesses from Livingston Parish that were docked with at least one violation, according to the Daily Advertiser’s report.

Nightclub, Tavern or Bar

Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Cypress Lounge (Denham Springs) - three violations, one inspection

Coconut Willy’s (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Cocktails and Cigar Bar (Denham Springs)- one violation, two inspections

Restaurant, Cafe, or Coffee Shop

Great American Cookie (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Piccadilly (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Wins Sushi (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

El Rancho (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Yummi Cafe (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

James Restaurant (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Popeyes (Walker) - one violation, one inspection

Firehouse BBQ (Denham Springs) - two violations, one inspection

Frogs at Magnolia Beach (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Original New Orleans Poboy (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Shopping or Retail Outlet

Belk (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

M&D Quick Stop (Denham Springs) - one violation, two inspections

Best Stop (Walker) - one violation, one inspection

Dollar General (Walker) - two violations, one inspection

Walker Pharmacy (Walker) - two violations, one inspection

The Outpost Feed and Outdoors (Walker) - three violations, one inspection

Frogs at Magnolia Beach (Denham Springs) - one violation, one inspection

Day-Care

Kids and Company (Walker) - two violations, one inspection

Business or Organization

Halftime Oil and Lube Center (Walker) - one violation, one inspection