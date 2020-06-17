A community emergency pet food distribution will be held in Denham Springs on Saturday, June 20.
The pet food distribution will begin at 11 a.m. in the parking lot at Agape Baptist Church, located at 25353 S. Walker Road. It will operate as a drive-thru service, and volunteers will spend the day placing dog and cat food in the trunks of vehicles.
The event is being put on by Rescue Alliance, a no-kill organization that was founded in 2016 before later receiving its non-profit status in 2019, according to its website. It is dedicated to search and rescue and reducing the overpopulation, abuse, and neglect of domestic animals.
Rescue Alliance is run entirely by “compassionate, like-minded” professionals who volunteer their time and resources to help save animals and then care for them. It has also implemented a pet food pantry bank to help families in need by providing pet food, litter, and other pet-related necessities.
The upcoming distribution is being held to help meet the needs of families who may be struggling to provide food for their pets due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is part of Rescue Alliance’s Covid-19 Community Emergency Pet Food Distribution Point.
Organizers said volunteers will be following “all CDC guidelines” regarding COVID-19.
“With countless people losing their livelihood during the Covid-19 crisis, people aren't the only one in need right now — pets need to eat, too,” Jonathan Henriques, of Rescue Alliance, said in a press release.
The pet food for Rescue Alliance’s distribution services is based on donations, which can be made at any of the following locations:
-- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, located at 38432 W. Airline Drive
-- Agape Baptist Church, located at 25353 S. Walker Road
-- Petsmart of Gonzales, located at 40451 Lowes Avenue
Sponsorship can also be made at: https://donorbox.org/friends-of-rescue-alliance-corporate-sponsor.
