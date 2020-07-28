A non-profit that helps others is in need of a little help itself.

Rescue Alliance, a no-kill organization that services the Greater Baton Rouge area, is in “desperate need” of donations and sponsors, most notably to fill its pet food bank, according to a press release.

Jonathan Henriques, of Rescue Alliance, said the demand for food assistance “is rising at an extraordinary rate” during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as the Louisiana Pet Food Bank is facing shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers to serve Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

The organization is asking people who are able to drop off donations of dry cat and dog food or cat litter “so that it can offer support to other pet owners who might be struggling economically,” Henriques said in a press release.

People can bring their donations to any of the following locations:

-- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, located at 38432 W. Airline Drive

-- Agape Baptist Church, located at 25353 S. Walker Road

-- Petsmart of Gonzales, located at 40451 Lowes Avenue

Founded in 2016, Rescue Alliance received its non-profit status in 2019, according to its website. It is dedicated to search and rescue and reducing the overpopulation, abuse, and neglect of domestic animals.

Rescue Alliance is run entirely by “compassionate, like-minded” professionals who volunteer their time and resources to help save animals and then care for them. It has also implemented a pet food pantry bank to help families in need by providing pet food, litter, and other pet-related necessities.

The organization has held pet food distributions to help meet the needs of families who may be struggling to provide food for their pets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes one at Agape Baptist Church in Denham Springs earlier this summer, when members of the church’s youth group assisted Rescue Alliance volunteers in servicing more than 200 families.

The distribution is part of Rescue Alliance’s Covid-19 Community Emergency Pet Food Distribution Point.

As the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold, Henriques said pet food pantries across the state are seeing the effects, including Rescue Alliance’s own pet food pantry.

Henriques said demand for food increased “at least threefold” in the past two months, with the pet food bank already giving out more than 25,000 pounds of food from an emergency grant by Alley Cat Allies, Tractor Supply of Gonzales, and Rescuebank.

Now, Rescue Alliance needs help restocking so it can continue helping others.

“We are of the community for the community,” Henriques recently told The News.

If you don’t have food to donate, you can help the pet food bank purchase food by donating to its Amazon Charity List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/498T8JYW2OKU

Sponsorship can be made at: https://donorbox.org/friends-of-rescue-alliance-corporate-sponsor

If you are interested in hosting a donation drive for your community pets you can do so at: https://form.jotform.com/201587049578164.