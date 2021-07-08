Officials are urging Louisiana residents to be wary of scams regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery after recent reports of bogus calls.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana sent out the warning in a statement Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to complaints from citizens who received phone calls from people saying they wanted to help in registering for the state’s “Shot At A Million” vaccine lottery.
The only way to register for the lottery is by visiting the “Shot At A Million” website or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
BB officials said the phony callers “were able to obtain a telephone number from one of our citizens and the number was registered to a company that does not appear to have any involvement with the vaccine lottery.
“This most likely is done with a criminal practice known as ‘spoofing,’ where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing,” officials said.
The BBB released some tips for people to keep in mind as the vaccine lottery continues to go on.
-- A government agency will never call, text, or e-mail you.
-- Never provide personal financial information to someone who contacts you.
-- Don’t give out the information on your vaccine cards, because that personal information could be used by hackers to access your accounts.
-- You have to register online in order to be eligible for the ‘Shot At A Million,’ and you are not required to pay money to enter.
-- Law enforcement officials do not call and award prizes
-- Don’t trust caller ID, because scammers can manipulate the phone system and make it look like it’s from a government agency.
-- If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
-- If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is.
In an attempt to spur more COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. John Bel Edwards last month announced a $1 million jackpot and other prizes for those who roll up their sleeves.
People who have receive at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can register for the “Shot at a Million.” People can register online at shotatamillion.com or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
Along with the $1 million check, the state will offer a total of 14 monetary awards — including cash giveaways and scholarships. All told, the state will dole out $2.3 million, with funding coming from federal COVID outreach dollars.
Winners for Louisiana's vaccine lottery will be announced every Friday between July 16 and Aug. 13.
