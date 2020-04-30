Earlier this week, Governor John Bel Edwards amended his 'Stay at Home' order and extended it to May 15 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the governor, the state as a whole did not meet the 14-day track guidelines issued by the federal coronavirus task force. He added that he was choosing not to do a regional opening, due to 'hot spots' that still existed in major metro areas including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Monroe.

The extension was met with mixed reviews - some agreed that the time wasn't right, while others believed it was past time to reopen many pieces of the economy which had been reduced or shut. The Louisiana legislature began a conversation about rescinding the governor's emergency declaration for COVID-19, to also remove the 'stay at home' order. However, rescinding that order would have federal funding consequences.

Portions of the stay at home order were amended, however, to show that restaurants could allow seating just outside their doors if certain rules were met - including no wait staff for those patrons, food would be 'delivered' to tables and left.

Up until this point, restaurants had been curbside or drive-thru only.

Many local restaurants expressed initial excitement to be able to provide extra services for customers and return at least some employees to work. Both cities of Walker and Denham Springs expected restaurant owners to follow appropriate protocols issued by the governor, while the parish would require restaurants to call the permit office who wanted to offer outdoor seating for pickup meals.

The next change date expected is May 15 when the stay at home order would expire, and it is anticipated restaurants will be allowed to hold 25% of the State Fire Marshal's designated, max capacity - among other mitigation efforts.

However, as guidelines were issued by the the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office, some restaurants began to ask if the effort to create or utilize outside seating would be worth it - especially those who had limited, or no, outdoor seating already.

Per the fire marshal's office, the following modifications are required:

Reduce outdoor capacity to 25% of that designated by the State Fire Marshal for that location

Space tables a minimum of 10 feet from each other

Limit table groups to 10 individuals

Eliminate gatherings in the building where traffic would enter or exit the outdoor seating area

Some restaurant owners, who had previously had a small or no outdoor seating, inquired as to whether or not tents could be added to artificially expand capacity.

The short answer from the fire marshal was 'yes,' but the long answer brought more questions.

Two remotely located exists from the tent, if barriers exist

Capacity based on 110 square feet per person of the gross area

Space tables a minimum of 10 feet from each other

Limit table groups to 10, maximum

State approved extinguisher within 75-feet of tent area

Minimum 7-foot-6 inch head room (ceiling height)

For the usual 400 square foot, commercial tent a total of one table would be allowed, per the 110 square footage requirement per person. A maximum of three people could sit under the tent.

The Fire Marshal also released employee guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, for current operations and those after May 15. Gloves are to be exchanged after every customer, and masks will be required for servers, but not patrons.

The following list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) also suggests that a beer can be placed on a table, but not opened, while a fully mixed cocktail can also be served.

1. Can I set tents or open areas outside of the existing building foot print? Yes. but subject to local or parish ordinances.

2. Can I operate in a city or parish that prohibits me to open? No. Local jurisdictions can be more restrictive.

3. If guests order bottled alcohol at counter service can it be opened for them? No.

4. Can I provide a cocktail (mixed drink) as part of my alcohol license on premises? Yes.

5. Can I provide restroom services inside my restaurant? Yes, you are allowed to.

6. Does a counter order include pick-up for a phone order and the direct ordering of food at the counter? Yes.

7. Are masks required for all restaurant employees? Yes, especially in situations that you are not maintaining social distancing. Face covers are the minimum level of mask protection.

8. Are guests required to wear masks? No, however the public is strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when in public.

9. What are the responsibilities of providing social distancing on the patio when there is no table staff? Owner/operator will still manage property as normal and ensure seating layouts and procedures are followed or otherwise cease service.