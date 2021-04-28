RKM Primary Care will host multiple COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinics over the next week, the healthcare center recently announced.
In collaboration with the Louisiana National Guard, the clinics will run April 30 - May 6 at RKM’s locations in Livingston, Clinton, and Springfield.
The clinics will utilize the Pfizer vaccine and are open to anyone 16 years of age and older. No scheduling is required, nor is proof of identification. Those in need of their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine are welcome.
The Louisiana National Guard will be returning for all necessary second doses.
Below are the dates, times, and locations for RKM Primary Care’s upcoming vaccine clinics:
RKM Livingston
Address: 28315 S. Frost Road
Time/date: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30
Second shot date: May 21
RKM Clinton
Address: 28315 S. Frost Road
Time/date: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1
Second shot date: May 22
RKM Springfield
Address: 27124 Hwy. 42
Time/date: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 6
Second shot date: May 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.