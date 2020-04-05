RKM Primary Care released a statement to patients assuring them that the physician clinic will continue to serve as the pulse of healthcare in thier communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have altered our methods of service and continue to offer The Right Care, Close To Home," the release said. "Drive-through clinics, including COVID-19 testing, are available at all of our community-based locations.
"Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness, including the Coronavirus, should contact our Clinical Hotline at 833-520-5655 for instructions.
"Telehealth and telephonic services are available to address the needs of any patient with a medical or behavioral health care need. Your provider is only a call away!"
For dental patients with emergency needs, please call the Clinical Hotline at 833-520-5655.
Pediatric patients needing care in the Livingston Parish area, RKM has established a mobile unit located at 27124 Highway 42 in Springfield. Call 225-395-8022 to schedule with Mr. Pat Lee, APRN. All other visits please call your local RKM clinic’s main number or the hotline for scheduling a safe visit.
"RKM Primary Care has been serving our patients and local communities for over 20 years with no plans to stop now!," the release said. "New patient...no problem! Need a same-day appointment? Give us a call!
"We can send all of your paperwork via email! By the time you arrive, we will be ready treat your needs."
Primary Care Providers For a Healthy Feliciana (PCPFHF) dba RKM Primary Care is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that has served the residents of East Feliciana Parish since 1999, West Baton Rouge Parish since 2008, East Baton Rouge Parish since 2012, Livingston Parish since 2014 and Tangipahoa Parish since 2016 providing quality, affordable health care regardless of ability to pay. Our Mission is to provide open access to quality patient centered healthcare in the communities in which we live. Our Vision is for all residents of the PCPFHF service areas to have access to affordable, quality health and wellness services, enabling them to achieve quality of life for themselves and their families.
