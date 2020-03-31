DENHAM SPRINGS -- The cooks arrived at Roberts United Methodist Church around 8 a.m. on Friday, ready to prepare enough food to feed hundreds of people.
While Gary Morris, Dusty Clark, and Donald Brazile cooked up scrumptious meals in a cast iron pot outside, another four volunteers were busy at work in the church’s kitchen, bagging up kids’ meals and placing meals for adults in styrofoam containers.
“We cook it, wheel it in, and get out of their way,” Morris said with a laugh.
Roberts United Methodist Church, the oldest church in Denham Springs, passed out more than 200 meals to local families on Friday, March 27.
The meals were given out to help keep people fed amid the novel coronavirus, which surged to 4,025 positive cases in Louisiana, including 16 in Livingston Parish, in the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Hattie Brazile, Kimberlyn Cole, Patricia Hughes, and Jeanette Terrell, who all worked the kitchen, estimated that they handed out 150 meals to adults and 75 meals to children. The adult plates were piled with spaghetti, salad, cake, bread and a soft drink, while children received hot dogs, condiments, chips, a cookie, and juice in their bags.
Volunteers said the food program began long before the novel coronavirus outbreak, when Rev. Eunice Chigumira wanted to pass out meals “to create fellowship.” The program now carries more weight given the novel coronavirus keeping children out of school and adults out of work.
“This is part of the Roberts Outreach Ministry,” the ladies said proudly.
The outreach is now part of a bigger attempt to assist the community amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Sarah Scott of the West Livingston Advisory Committee.
Scott, a retired kindergarten teacher from Denham Springs, said she along with Arthur Perkins and the rest of the West Livingston Advisory Committee championed “a call for action” among the community and local churches to provide food for the children during the week.
Participating churches include Church of God Intensive, First Church of God in Christ, Healing Place, Luke 10:27, Midway Baptist Church, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, New Zion Baptist Church, and Roberts United Methodist Church. Leaders and volunteers promised to follow state, parish and city guidelines at all times, Scott said.
