Black & Gold quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints have already picked up two 'wins' in 2020.
First, head coach Sean Payton announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus, but beaten it after a roughly 9-day quarantine.
Then, Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced via social media that they would be donating $5 million toward food providers 'throughout Louisiana' to help with meals during the difficult time experienced by the Bayou State, especially the 'Big Easy' where the vast majority of cases currently reside.
“After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders, and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post. “Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
The novel coronavirus jumped up 510 positive cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 2,305 cases as of Thursday at noon, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The death toll also saw an increase and now stands at 83 across the state, the Department of Health is reporting.
