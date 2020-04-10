As the demand for personal protective equipment grows amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the supply shrinks, putting states in a precarious situation.
Thanks to a handful of major corporations, Louisiana is getting some breathing room.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced donations of hundreds of thousands of PPEs coming to Louisiana during his press conference on Thursday.
According to Edwards, the state will receive N95 surgical masks, gloves, and shoe covers from Salesforce, Walmart, and Shell.
Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, will donate 500,000 masks to Louisiana, Edwards said, as well as 100,000 gloves and 50,000 shoe covers.
Walmart will donate another 25,000 masks, while Shell at Norco will donate 10,000 masks.
During his press conference, Edwards thanked the corporations for their donations as well as other “individuals and entities for the outpouring of generosity” that has occurred in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the support from the public and private sectors has been “truly remarkable.”
“We appreciate all of them and we know that these items of PPE will go a long way to helping our frontline healthcare workers,” Edwards said.
The donations were announced the same day Louisiana reached more than 18,200 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which have resulted in a reported 702 deaths.
