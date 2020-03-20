Amid concerns, fears, controversy, and closures, there's a piece of information that's only be mentioned by few.
The graduating class of 2020 began their high school careers with the Great Flood of 2016, and are now ending that time separated from friends and their 'home away from home' on one of nine campuses throughout Livingston Parish by the novel coronavirus.
However, according to former Denham Springs High school principal Wes Howard - who worked at Denham Springs Junior High during the flood - outside of calling both events 'disasters,' they aren't comparable.
Howard, who was an administrator at Denham Springs Junior High during the flood, described the flood as 'tangible.'
"When the flood came through and everybody had to tear up their houses, repair their lives, and really rebuild - everything was tangible," Howard explained, "you could see it, you could touch it, good lord you could smell it.
"You knew what the flood meant, and what we had to do to recover from the flood."
Howard said that kids and students understood the flood's impact on their community and that there would have to be steps to put things back together, because they could see the devastation.
He added that the lack of visibility of the virus, but the actions and consequences it creates - including restaurant closures and lack of toilet paper - creates confusion, especially among the younger population who 'require structure,' as to what they can do to help.
"They feel out of control," Howard said, "there's nothing to pick up and move, nothing to clean, no hammer and nails to put drywall up - it's just 'wait and see.'"
Howard went on to say that the 'wait and see' affects all sorts of events and pieces that are considered 'normal' for a school year - prom, graduation, AP exams, etc. are all on hold at the moment.
However, the principal has told his daughter - who he hopes informed her friends - that there will be 'something,' especially with regards to graduation.
The administration just isn't sure what that looks like, just yet, or when it will happen.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation on Thursday, Mar. 19 that would waive many testing and attendance requirements for students due to schools being closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation applies to the 2019-20 school year, Edwards told reporters in a press conference, and addresses suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluations, student attendance, teacher work days, charter school application and enrollment.
Ratification of that proclamation will be required by the Federal Department of Education to take effect.
Kelly Jones, who was principal of Denham High during the Great Flood, said that he wants to give a heavy amount of respect to the school system, specifically teachers, who stepped up and within a few days had instructional plans for students who would be stuck at home.
He added that both the flood and coronavirus bring uncertainty. After the flood, Jones described rumors flying around the community that the high school would be shut down as he mopped floors and ripped down walls. Jones made a promise to parents and students that was not the case and, beginning with the second semester, students were back on their campus after platooning to Live Oak High School.
The uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, he said, was that currently schools are scheduled to resume Apr. 20, a date confirmed by Livingston Parish Superintendent of Schools Joe Murphy on a live broadcast through the WalkerTV channel. The schools will still recognize spring break, hence the Apr. 20 - not Apr. 13 - return date.
However, with the governor's proclamation of suspending responsibility testing and requirements for schools statewide, combined with comments from President Donald Trump that fighting the virus could 'last until the summer,' school officials are not sure what the return to school could look like.
"We knew we'd be in school somewhere after the flood," Jones said, "this is just different."
Jones also added that home life during the flood was difficult for many students, that school provided an outlet and an amount of relief after having to go home and gut homes and throw away memories and keepsakes.
He said many students are probably missing the social aspect of school, even in the age of cell phones.
Jones ended by saying the school system is doing their best to stay in touch with kids and parents to help with kids and education during this time, with the directive that they will be focused on having a graduation and getting kids back on campus as soon as possible - hopefully giving seniors a chance for that 'last day of school experience.'
Howard agreed, but added that students - especially seniors - should reflect inwardly during this time.
"What we do during times like these really do lay the foundations for the type of person we are as adults," Howard explained, "whether you're a ninth grader or a 12th grader, how you handle adversity is going to teach you more about yourself and teach you more about being an adult than anything you can get in the classroom.
"I'm not trying to under-emphasize the importance of classroom instruction, but what are you doing right now to keep making yourself a better person?"
The novel coronavirus jumped to 479 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Though the state experienced an 18-percent jump in positive cases overnight, there remains only one positive case in Livingston Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday morning.
On Thursday, Livingston Parish reported its first case of the coronavirus after a resident tested positive at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
Gov. Edwards dropped a bombshell on Bayou State citizens Thursday afternoon, stating that Louisiana was on track to mirror Italy in terms of case spread and devastation.
"If the people of Louisiana don't take these mitigation measures seriously, we could look like Italy," Edwards said, leaving the presser on a sobering note.
Edwards said that Louisiana's per capita cases of the coronavirus continue to lead the nation, and even in Orleans Parish the raw numbers are No. 7 - with Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) at No. 8.
The governor was on the phone with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence before the press conference imploring them for assistance with protecting against "hospital surge." 'Surge' is the need for intensive care unit equipment, beds, and staff in the face of a potential flood of sick patients.
Edwards' plea came from a model he cited that was delivered to him just minutes before his call with the president. While Edwards said, out of responsibility, he would not release exactly what the model said he did iterate that it was the worst case scenario.
That worst case scenario showed Louisiana without necessary healthcare staff, beds, and equipment within the next five days.
"If you look at new cases," Edwards explained, "and how long it takes to double cases - our trajectory is basically what they had in Italy."
The governor asked Louisiana residents to take the mitigation efforts seriously, so that he would not have to activate more serious measures. Those mitigation efforts include:
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Staying home if sick, and only leaving if necessary
- Staying 6 feet or more from others in public
- Disinfecting common surfaces in the home
- Keeping public gatherings to 50 people or less, private gatherings to 10 or less
