LIVINGSTON -- For the second time in three years, Livingston Parish school employees are receiving a 13th check.
The Livingston Parish School Board approved a proposal by Superintendent Joe Murphy to pay a “sizable” stipend to all full-time district employees during its meeting on Thursday.
The one-time stipend will be $1,000 for all full-time employees, “with the cost annualized and indexed where applicable.”
Employees should receive their checks by Feb. 11, before the Mardi Gras break.
The School Board last approved a 13th check near the end of the 2018-19 school year, which marked the first in more than 10 years at the time.
In a statement after the vote, Murphy thanked the School Board for its approval of a 13th check that’ll go to employees amid a challenging school year.
“It is certainly our desire to recognize the value of our employees and to compensate them as we are able,” Murphy said in a statement after the vote. “We are glad we can offer this stipend to them, especially in light of the challenges they have endured over this past year.”
The Budget/Goals Committee met Jan. 19 to discuss three proposals for a possible 13th check. After some discussion, the group voted to present Murphy’s $1,000 check proposal to the full board for approval.
“The amount is a sizable amount, and we certainly are very excited about our ability to offer a 13th check this year,” Murphy said during the meeting. The superintendent added that he spoke with the business and payroll departments and was “assured” that there would be no issue with a 13th check.
The proposal was presented to the full board on Thursday and passed by a 7-0 vote. School Board members Kellee Dickerson (District 2) and Frank Parrino (District 8) were absent.
Murphy said the stipend will be worth $4.7 million, made possible thanks to savings in expenditures and unexpected increases in sales tax revenue over the past six months.
“Much credit goes to our administrators for being good stewards of our dollars and making sure that dedicated federal and state dollars were utilized to cover applicable expenses so as not to impact the district’s general fund,” Murphy said.
