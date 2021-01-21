Those who can’t attend School Board meetings can now watch them at home.
The Livingston Parish School Board recently began live-streaming its public meetings, a move made to provide greater access to constituents who may not be able to attend meetings in-person.
This is especially important amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has forced officials to limit the number of people that can gather at once.
“Due to the pandemic and limited capacity, live streaming provides access that might not otherwise be possible — and in this case would not be possible — for all these people to view these meetings,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said at the most recent School Board meeting.
The subject of streaming meetings online was broached earlier in the school year but ultimately tabled until meetings returned to the regular board room. Due to COVID-19 capacity limits, meetings were held at the bigger Professional Development Center in Satsuma before returning to the district’s central office in mid-September.
In early October, board members voted unanimously to approve a plan to make open-public school board meetings audibly/visually available to the public. The setup required “a one-time fee” of around $5,000 to pay for a camera, laptop, installation and connectivity, and storage.
The district will continue to keep a hard copy in compliance with state law, which requires school boards to keep meetings on file for a certain length of time. School Board attorney Mark Boyer said general retention is three years.
“It’s just an extra way for the public to view our meetings and have extra transparency,” said District 2 board member Kellee Dickerson, who put the item on the agenda in the Oct. 1 meeting, before the vote.
To view a meeting, visit the Livingston Parish School Board website (www.lpsb.org) and scroll down to the “Public Notices” tab. Below that, there is a sentence that reads, “Watch the Board Meetings LIVE HERE!”
After clicking “HERE,” people will be rerouted to the School Board’s Youtube channel, where they will find a live stream of the current board or committee meeting as well as links to older meetings.
“We really encourage everyone to take advantage of this service and connect with the events occurring with the Livingston Parish School Board,” Murphy said. “It gives our public access that we did not have previously.”
The next meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.