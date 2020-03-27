The novel coronavirus continues to spread through Louisiana, as Governor John Bel Edwards requested a “Major Disaster Declaration” Tuesday morning, citing “overwhelmed resources” in the healthcare and first response sectors.
That request was granted by President Donald Trump Wednesday evening, opening the door for more federal funding and supplies.
As of Friday's noon Department of Health update, the state of Louisiana had 2,746 cases of the coronavirus, including 119 deaths, with 773 patients in hospitals - 270 required a ventilator.
The state began to outpace the country of Italy over the weekend. One of the main points of concern, outlined by the governor, was the potential to overwhelm local healthcare infrastructure, which was designed for 4.6 million people - the state’s population.
Italy’s population is 60 million, and their healthcare infrastructure became overwhelmed in roughly week three of the virus’ outbreak. That number weighs heavy on the governor, who Sunday released a ‘stay at home’ proclamation, asking those who could work from home do so, and only critical and essential infrastructure employees go to work.
The idea is to ‘flatten the curve,’ or keep the number of cases spread out over an amount of time so that choices do not have to be made as to whether or not patients can be properly treated for the coronavirus, or left to die.
It was reported that such decisions were made in Italy.
The stay at home order lasts until Apr. 12, which covers several municipal and governmental meetings throughout Livingston Parish.
Both the city of Denham Springs and Walker have decided to cancel their meetings during the ‘social distancing’ time, before the ‘stay at home’ order, and have now cancelled meetings during the ‘stay at home order,’ as well.
‘Social distancing’ was a requirement that individuals in public spaces maintain six feet of distance between themselves, while keeping public gatherings to 50 people or less.
‘Stay at home’ is the next step up from social distancing.
With little time to compensate, most entities cancelled meetings during the last two weeks in March.
However, as opposed to those two larger municipalities cancelling their meeting, the school board and parish council are looking to get back to their respective business as soon as their first meeting times in April.
The question is - how to do it?
According to Parish Council Chairman Shane Mack (District 9), the decision will be made by the group as to how to meet, but councilmen and the parish council clerks are looking into technological ways to make it happen.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” Mack said, “but with technology, I think this is doable.”
“We want to hold a meeting.”
Mack cited two issues with trying to hold remote or technology-based meetings - specifically, allowing public input and making sure that council members were present.
The first issue is the one that requires the most research, he said.
“We may have to do a test run,” Mack said, “but we have to be sure we’re keeping with public meeting laws as close as possible.”
The parish council has a large lobby, with TV’s that can play the meeting, but Mack is also worried about the health of some council members as the pulpit does not allow six feet of distance between members.
That second issue, however, seems to be solved by the Attorney General - wherein an opinion came down stating that members can be present, remotely, during a time of disaster to make sure the business of the government continues.
Mack is hoping the remote access might give the parish an option during the stay at home order, while providing some flexibility if the order is lifted, but social distancing protocols remain.
The school board will be looking at the same options to continue their meetings. Allowing for live streaming and digitally submitted commentary, which will be answered in real time.
Decisions for both boards will come down to the chairmen of the respective boards, Mack and David ‘Bo’ Graham. The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for Apr. 2, while the next parish council meeting is set for Apr. 9.
