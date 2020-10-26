LIVINGSTON -- Pretty soon, those who cannot attend School Board meetings will be able to watch them at home.
Earlier this month, members of the Livingston Parish School Board voted unanimously to approve a plan to make open-public school board meetings audibly/visually available to the public.
In the most recent School Board meeting Oct. 15, Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis, who is leading the effort, said live streaming services should be available sometime in November.
The subject of streaming meetings online was broached earlier in the school year but ultimately tabled until meetings returned to the regular board room. Due to COVID-19 capacity limits, meetings were held at the bigger Professional Development Center in Satsuma before returning to the district’s central office in mid-September after the state moved to Phase Three of reopening.
District 2 Board Member Kellee Dickerson, who put the item on the agenda in the Oct. 1 meeting, noted that the streaming of public meetings is something that is already being done at other school boards, town halls, and council meetings across the state.
Dickerson called it a “public service” to the community, especially for elderly residents and the homebound who can’t attend meetings. She also said it would help alleviate restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic that limit the number of people allowed to gather at once. Under current guidelines, no more than 50 people are allowed inside the School Board office.
“It’s just an extra way for the public to view our meetings and have extra transparency,” she said.
During the meeting when the issue was discussed, Purvis presented the School Board with information regarding the logistics of making meetings available to the public via streaming services.
He said the setup would require “a one-time fee” of around $5,000 that would pay for a camera, laptop, installation and connectivity, and storage.
Once installation is complete, Purvis told School Board members the meetings would be livestreamed on Youtube, though the district would also keep a hard copy in compliance with state law, which requires school boards to keep meetings on file for a certain length of time. School Board attorney Mark Boyer said general retention is three years.
Purvis said he spoke with media teachers at Walker High and the Denham Springs High Stem Center to make sure the school system could utilize its own staff to have everything done “in-house.”
“We had [the media teachers] review the way we could go through this to make sure we can do this all in-house, where we’re the ones doing it, and for a reasonable amount, and they said we can do it,” Purvis said.
Before a vote was taken, Dickerson asked Boyer if anything legally was preventing them from moving forward with the plan, to which he said “no.”
“It’s certainly allowed, and many places are doing it,” Boyer said. “The costs would be the only factors to consider, but otherwise, it happens all the time.”
