School campuses are officially closed to students for the rest of the current academic year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but will that carry over next school year?
Gov. John Bel Edwards isn’t ready to rule that out.
“It’s not too early to look at what’s gonna happen next school year because we won’t have a vaccine in place,” he said Wednesday, the day he signed a proclamation that officially keeps students off campuses for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
This week, some 700,000 K-12 students found out that March 13 was their last day on a Louisiana school campus this school year. Schools are being instructed to finish the year with distance-learning methods, utilizing a combination of “high-tech and low-tech” resources, Interim Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux said Wednesday.
In Livingston Parish, the governor’s proclamation will force around 26,000 students to finish the remaining six weeks of the school year at home via distance-learning methods taught by roughly 1,500 teachers.
“This isn’t the end of learning, it’s just the end of students physically going to school campuses for the remainder of the semester,” Edwards said. “Remote learning will continue, and we will all work together to make sure that our students do not fall behind academically.”
But as state and local education leaders scramble to continue teaching their students and determining a benchmark for advancement, how the state moves forward with the 2020-21 school year is the next issue that’ll have to be tackled.
Last week, the governor said he was asked by multiple state education agencies to extend his statewide school closure for the rest of the year, including the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, the Louisiana Department of Education, and the School Board Association.
Many of them cited guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which recently noted the closure of school facilities “greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19.”
That is particularly critical in Louisiana, which currently ranks third nationally in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita. Though children are less likely to be affected by the disease, putting them back on campuses could result in them spreading the virus to others who are more vulnerable, such as educators, parents, grandparents, or other guardians.
“The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon,” BESE said in its request letter to Edwards last week.
On Wednesday, Edwards said schools are already working on what the 2020-21 school year could look like, and he offered up some suggestions.
The governor said schools may not have large assemblies; he suggested students arriving and leaving campus at different times; he said there may be a “platooning of students” to limit the number of students together at once.
Until a vaccine is made — the only defense against the novel coronavirus that health officials say could see us return to normal life — everything is on the table, Edwards said.
“These are all things our districts will have to work through, none of which is easy or ideal, but it is necessary,” he said.
How next school year materializes will also all be partly determined by how the 2019-20 school year ends, especially for students from families without broadband access, high-speed internet, or smart devices.
Scioneaux said the next six weeks would be “really important” for schools to determine their students’ learning levels and make appropriate adjustments. She said it would be up to individual school districts to determine how to grade their students and advance them, though she said the state is not recommending a “pass/fail” option at this time.
Scioneaux didn’t offer any specifics for how the state plans to address gaps in academic achievement but said the Department of Education is “working closely with educators in all classrooms.”
According to a statement, the Department of Education plans to issue guidance to school systems related to retaining and promoting students in grades Kindergarten through 11, as well as to ensure access to technology for all students, by the end of the week.
When asked if the Department of Education would recommend statewide summer school or an early start to the new school year, Scioneaux said, “It would be premature to say at this point.”
Closing schools for the rest of the year was not an easy decision, Edwards said, especially when factoring in the effect it’ll have on the Class of 2020, whose final year of high school was unexpectedly cut short.
But he said it was necessary in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which reached 21,951 reported cases and 1,103 deaths on Wednesday.
“If you’re gonna stop the spread, a part of this has to do with schools,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.