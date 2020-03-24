Schools statewide were closed down to try and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Knowing that the meals served on campuses throughout Livingston Parish were the only sources of food many students have available, the food services department worked closely with the Louisiana Department of Education to develop a drive-thru, meal service plan that maintained the rules of 'social distancing.'
That lasted one week, wherein 14,000 meals were delivered across 14 sites. Then, Gov. John Bel Edwards upped the restrictions to a 'stay at home' order to try and 'flatten the curve' of the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, which was rivaling Italy - which has become one of the worst countries in the world for coronavirus spread.
That 'stay at home' order effectively shut down all school campuses, and the drive-thru meal programs.
So, Tuesday morning, the school system followed the lead of Deparment of Child and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Garner Walters who, on a healthcare town hall sponsored by the governor, said that SNAP benefits may be more readily accessible for families in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
The post was shared across both the school board's Twitter account, Facebook account, as well as individual schools, faculty, and staff.
"We believe more people may be eligible for SNAP benefits due to many being off work during this time, and we want to make sure they know what food assistance is available and how they can apply," Walters said on the program.
71,000 workers have applied for unemployment benefits in the first week alone since the governor shut down much of Louisiana's entertainment industry, then issued a 'stay at home' order.
Currently, applicants are eligible for an amount of money based on what their previous income tallied - a max of $247 a week.
For SNAP benefits, applicants can fill out an application at www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe or by calling 1-888-524-3578. Information required for the initial application includes:
- Contact information (phone number and email)
- State ID
- Social Security number
- Income
- Expenses
DCFS asks that applicants provide a valid phone number, because a phone interview may be required.
The governor said Louisiana has a case growth rate that is larger than any state or country throughout the world. The order extends through Sunday, Apr. 12.
"Bottom line we are in a race against time against this virus," Gov. Edwards said. "These mitigation efforts will not be effective unless citizens follow them."
The stay at home order still allows residents to:
- Go to grocery or warehouse stores
- Pickup food from restaurants
- Go to pharmacies
- Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it
You can also:
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
The governor's office says you should not:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility
The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:
- Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing
- Only go out for essential services
- Stay six feet away or more from others
- Don't gather in groups of 10 or more
The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't 'quarantine' - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
- Casinos and bars will be closed.
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.