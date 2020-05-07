On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported its second COVID-19 related death for a person younger than 18.
No other information on the deceased — including name, city of residence, gender, or underlying health conditions — was made available.
So far, people under the age of 18 have been the least affected age group from the novel coronavirus, accounting for 0.014 percent of the total number of cases (432 of 30,652) and 0.0009 percent of the total number of deaths (2 of 2,135) in Louisiana.
“The biggest challenge with respect to young people is them transmitting the disease to older people, especially those most vulnerable,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
In response to a question this week, Edwards said children “from newborn to 18 years” have contracted the novel disease. It’s possible that more children have it than what the Department of Health has listed because, in most cases, children are “asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic,” Edwards said.
“But tragically, they can die from the disease, as we’ve seen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.