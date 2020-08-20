One of the state's D.C. delegation has run across the novel coronavirus.
Upon being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to an individual with coronavirus, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) was tested Thursday for COVID-19.
That test was positive.
Cassidy contacted his physician and is strictly adhering to all CDC recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and notifying those with whom he may have come into contact.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.
While Cassidy fights in the senate for expanded coronavirus relief and stimulus, he is also campaigning for his senate seat which is up for election Nov. 3.
